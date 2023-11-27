China warns of surge in respiratory illness after mystery disease hits kids

Health authorities in Beijing say flu, adenovirus and respiratory syncytial virus have surpassed mycoplasma as the most frequently detected pathogens among patients at the city’s top pediatric medical centers. Nearby Tianjin and financial hub Shanghai have also seen their mycoplasma positivity rates trending down in recent days, according to local media reports.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The surge sparked a rush to hospitals by anxious parents, putting top pediatric medical centers under strain. Pictures of overcrowded hallways and children on intravenous infusions have gone viral on Chinese social media. More people are wearing masks on public transportation in cities including Beijing and some schools in eastern Zhejiang province suspended in-person teaching after several kids were sick with mycoplasma and other illnesses. Some parents have also called for temporary school shutdowns to prevent the spread.