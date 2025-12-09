Home / World News / Inside China's wireless train convoy hauling cargo equal to 3 Eiffel Towers

Inside China's wireless train convoy hauling cargo equal to 3 Eiffel Towers

China has tested a wireless train convoy on the Baoshen Railway, moving seven freight trains carrying 35,000 tonnes, equal to three Eiffel Towers, safely in close formation

china trains
Each train carried 5,000 tonnes of cargo, giving a combined load of 35,000 tonnes. (Photo: Unsplash/Representative image)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 12:20 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
China has successfully demonstrated a cutting-edge rail system that could reshape freight transport. Instead of connecting trains with physical couplings, the new system uses wireless signals to link multiple trains, allowing them to operate in close formation with precise coordination, South China Morning Post reported.
 
On Monday, seven freight trains on the Baoshen Railway in Inner Mongolia ran together in a coordinated convoy. Each train carried 5,000 tonnes of cargo, giving a combined load of 35,000 tonnes, which is around three and a half times the weight of the Eiffel Tower. Unlike conventional operations, the trains were able to maintain much closer distances while accelerating and braking safely.
 
State broadcaster CCTV reported that the system could increase China’s railway freight capacity by over 50 per cent without building new tracks.
 

What technology powers the wireless convoy?

The system, developed by China Shenhua Energy Company and other domestic organisations, uses a “two-dimensional control mode” that combines relative speed and absolute distance to manage train movements.
 
According to CHN Energy, communication between trains and the ground allows the technology to control movements based on both the trains’ speed relative to each other and the actual distance between them, enabling safe close-range operation.
 
This wireless “virtual coupling” allows the convoy to adapt dynamically to speed changes, shorten braking distances and reduce spacing requirements.   
 

Why does China need this technology?

China has steadily expanded its rail freight network, moving more than 3 billion tonnes of cargo in the first nine months of the year, according to China Daily. Meeting growing demand by building new lines is costly, so methods such as longer trains, shorter departure intervals and denser convoys are more economical.
 
China is also expanding its international rail footprint through services like China Railway Express, linking the country with Europe and Asia.
 
CHN Energy said the new system could also increase a station’s “throat capacity”, or the number of trains that can efficiently enter and exit a station. “China is now the world’s first country to master group train operation control systems,” the company said.
 

What does the successful trial mean?

Earlier this year, China Shenhua tested smaller, lighter convoys as part of gradual system development. The latest trial shows that large, heavy-haul freight trains can safely operate together in a dynamic wireless convoy, marking a major milestone in the evolution of China’s freight-rail ecosystem.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sleepy Donald? Trump battles the very label he once gave Joe Biden

Indian Army accelerates bridge repair in Sri Lanka under Op Sagar Bandhu

US farmers call Trump's $12 bn aid package short-term relief, not recovery

Netanyahu cites 'close ties' with Trump, Modi as he defends his leadership

Paramount's hostile bid for Warner Bros. has Trump's involvement: Details

Topics :ChinaTrainsfreight trainsCargoBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 12:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story