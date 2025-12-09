Home / World News / Indian Army accelerates bridge repair in Sri Lanka under Op Sagar Bandhu

Indian Army accelerates bridge repair in Sri Lanka under Op Sagar Bandhu

The Indian Army is assisting the Road Development Authority (RDA), Sri Lanka by employing a wheeled excavator for de-launching bridge panels

Op Sagarbandhu, Indian Army
To support the construction of a 120-ft dual carriageway at Jaffna, 70% of stores have already been shifted from the RDA Store Yard. | PHOTO: X @IndiainSL
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 11:19 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

As part of Operation Sagar Bandhu, the Indian Army continues its sustained humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah, delivering critical engineering support and high-quality medical care in coordination with the Sri Lankan Army and Civil Administration, an official statement said.

The Engineer Task Force (ETF) of Indian Army has commenced retrieval and de-launching operations of the damaged Puliyampokkanai Bridge at Jaffna. Indian Army is assisting the Road Development Authority (RDA), Sri Lanka by employing a wheeled excavator for de-launching bridge panels. The task is progressing at pace and is likely to be completed by December 10, with the launch of the first Bailey bridge planned by Saturday afternoon.

To support the construction of a 120-ft dual carriageway at Jaffna, 70% of stores have already been shifted from the RDA Store Yard, with the remaining load scheduled to reach the site by Wednesday evening.

At Chilaw, RDA is expected to commence pier construction within the next 48 hours. One complete Bailey bridge set has already arrived, further strengthening restoration efforts. Concurrently, loading of the 4th Bailey Bridge set is underway at Pathankot, with an expected departure at 9am on December 9.

Demonstrating Aatmanirbhar Bharat and the Indian Army's drive towards modernisation and technology infusion, the ETF has deployed indigenous drones, SONAR-based LRFs, Remotely Operated Combat Cruiser UGVs and other new-generation equipment for detailed reconnaissance of bridge sites at both Jaffna and Chilaw, significantly expediting operational timelines.

The PARA Field Hospital continues to deliver exemplary humanitarian medical support, treating 3,338 patients till date. On 08 December alone, the facility attended to: 1,128 patients, 73 minor procedures and four surgeries.

The hospital is receiving strong positive feedback from local communities and a visit by the Sri Lankan President is expected shortly.

Through coordinated engineering effort, high-impact medical intervention and deployment of advanced indigenous technology, the Indian Army reaffirms its commitment to Neighbourhood First, 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka during this critical hour.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

'Yellow line' under Trump's peace plan is new border: Israel military chief

US farmers call Trump's $12 bn aid package short-term relief, not recovery

Netanyahu cites 'close ties' with Trump, Modi as he defends his leadership

Paramount's hostile bid for Warner Bros. has Trump's involvement: Details

PepsiCo to streamline lineup, cut costs after deal with Elliott Management

Topics :Indian ArmyIndia-Sri LankaIndia aid

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 11:19 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story