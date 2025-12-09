Indian Army accelerates bridge repair in Sri Lanka under Op Sagar Bandhu

As part of Operation Sagar Bandhu, the Indian Army continues its sustained humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah, delivering critical engineering support and high-quality medical care in coordination with the Sri Lankan Army and Civil Administration, an official statement said.

The Engineer Task Force (ETF) of Indian Army has commenced retrieval and de-launching operations of the damaged Puliyampokkanai Bridge at Jaffna. Indian Army is assisting the Road Development Authority (RDA), Sri Lanka by employing a wheeled excavator for de-launching bridge panels. The task is progressing at pace and is likely to be completed by December 10, with the launch of the first Bailey bridge planned by Saturday afternoon.

To support the construction of a 120-ft dual carriageway at Jaffna, 70% of stores have already been shifted from the RDA Store Yard, with the remaining load scheduled to reach the site by Wednesday evening. At Chilaw, RDA is expected to commence pier construction within the next 48 hours. One complete Bailey bridge set has already arrived, further strengthening restoration efforts. Concurrently, loading of the 4th Bailey Bridge set is underway at Pathankot, with an expected departure at 9am on December 9. Demonstrating Aatmanirbhar Bharat and the Indian Army's drive towards modernisation and technology infusion, the ETF has deployed indigenous drones, SONAR-based LRFs, Remotely Operated Combat Cruiser UGVs and other new-generation equipment for detailed reconnaissance of bridge sites at both Jaffna and Chilaw, significantly expediting operational timelines.