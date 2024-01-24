Chinese Communist delegation promises to implement deals signed by Muizzu

A Chinese Communist delegation held talks with Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu to promptly implement 20 agreements signed between the two countries during his recent visit to China, including increasing flights from China to boost tourist numbers to the archipelago nation.

The delegation, led by Sun Haiyan, the deputy head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC), concluded the three-day visit to Male after meeting Muizzu and several other officials.

The visit coincides with the permission granted by the Maldives government for the Chinese research vessel Xiang Yang Hong 03 to berth at Male.

China was looking for new avenues to berth its controversial research ships frequenting the Indian Ocean on surveillance missions after Sri Lanka banned them for a year following concerns expressed by India.

During the visit of the CPC delegation, the two sides agreed to deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Sun's meeting with Muizzu focused on exploring ways to promptly implement agreements signed during the President's recent state visit to China, a readout issued by the Maldives President's office said.

During her meeting with Muizzu, Sun stated that all relevant authorities are eager to collaborate with their Maldivian counterparts under the leadership of Chinese President Xi Jinping, it said.

She expressed interest in strengthening strategic bilateral relations and offering training possibilities for Maldivians in various fields, the readout said.

Muizzu,45, who is regarded as pro-China, signed 20 agreements during his recent China visit, mostly various infrastructure and housing projects.

The Chinese government has also announced a $ 130 million grant to Maldives during his visit.

Muizzu has requested China to boost Chinese tourist numbers by increasing flights to Maldives. Chinese tourists figure third in numbers to Maldives after India and Russia.