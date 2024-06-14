Chinese firms have formally applied for an anti-dumping investigation into pork imports from the European Union, the state-backed Global Times said, after the bloc's decision to impose anti-subsidy duties on Chinese-made electric vehicles.



The move risks escalating tensions in one of the world's key trading relationships after Brussels slapped tariffs of up to 38.1 per cent on electric vehicles made in China to shield its auto industry from competition.



China imported $6 billion worth of pork in 2023, including offal, with the EU accounting for more than half, customs data showed.

The Global Times report, posted on X, gave no details of the anti-dumping probe, and it was unclear which pork products would be targeted.



Pig parts that are not favoured in Europe such as feet, ears and offal are popular among Chinese consumers, providing a valuable and important market for Europe.



"Much of the imports from Europe are not muscle meat ... If also (offal), China would need to import more from other countries where (offal) is not consumed in the local market," said a livestock analyst who declined to be named due to sensitivity of the matter.



Spain was China's top supplier last year, followed by Brazil and the United States. Other major suppliers are France, Denmark and the Netherlands.



Chinese companies also plan to request anti-subsidy investigations into EU dairy imports, the Global Times newspaper said earlier this month, which may hurt major suppliers the Netherlands, France and Germany.



On Thursday, China said it would take "all necessary measures" to safeguard its interests in the wake of the EU decision, which is due to take effect from July.



The EV tariffs drew a strong rebuke from China as well as European and Chinese car makers, with industry insiders saying both Europe and China have reasons to strike a deal in the months ahead, as the EU process allows for review.



