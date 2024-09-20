Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Climate, abortion, and gun control: Young women demand change in America

Young men have shown reluctance to embrace the liberal label, despite becoming more progressive on select issues, said a recent report

Abortion
Photo: Freepik
Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 10:34 AM IST
A growing number of young American women aged 18 to 29 are taking more liberal positions on key issues like climate change and abortion rights compared to their male peers, according to a recent Gallup report.

The findings also reveal a notable gender gap in political perspectives, with women increasingly aligning with liberal ideologies.

Gallup’s analysis, based on over 50 trends in American policy views, segmented data into three periods: 2001-2007, 2008-2016, and 2017-2024. While gender differences in political opinions are not new, the report emphasises the striking proportion of young women now aligning with liberal politics. “The associated gender gaps between young women and men have widened substantially,” the report stated.

Political labels and identity
 

Interestingly, young men have shown reluctance to embrace the liberal label, despite becoming more progressive on select issues. This reluctance suggests a divergence in how men and women define their political ideologies. The report pointed out that young women’s consolidation of a liberal identity could make them a powerful political force in the upcoming elections. “This makes them an important voting bloc for Kamala Harris to rally, and one Donald Trump cannot afford to overlook,” the report mentioned.

Key issues driving the shift
 

Young women in the US are expressing the most dissatisfaction with the status quo in three key areas: gun control, environmental policies, and abortion laws. The shifts in their opinions on these issues have become more pronounced in recent years, transcending educational backgrounds and racial groups, indicating that gender is emerging as a defining factor in shaping their political views.

Despite the enduring relevance of these issues for over two decades, Gallup noted that young women’s identification with liberalism has surged only recently. The question is whether this stronger political identity will increase their engagement in political processes.

Impact of real-world events
 

While the report does not provide a definitive explanation for the growing gender divide, it points to the timing of significant real-world events, such as the rollback of abortion protections and the influence of the #MeToo movement, as possible contributing factors. However, there is still limited data to explain why issues like the climate crisis or gun control are driving younger women to adopt more liberal positions.

This widening gender divide is not unique to the United States. Similar trends are being observed in countries like Germany, South Korea, and Tunisia, suggesting a broader global shift in the political landscape.

With women’s voices becoming increasingly central to political discourse, their impact on upcoming elections and future policymaking could be substantial.
First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 10:34 AM IST

