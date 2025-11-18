Home / World News / Cloudflare outage hits major websites and services, including ChatGPT and X

Cloudflare outage hits major websites and services, including ChatGPT and X

Cloudflare was investigating an issue that "potentially impacts multiple customers," the San Francisco-based company said on its website.

ChatGPT
ChatGPT(Photo: Reuters)
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 7:20 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Lynn Doan
  ChatGPT, social-media platform X and NJ Transit were among the websites blocking some users’ access on Tuesday as the web security firm Cloudflare Inc. worked to address a widespread, worldwide networking outage. 
Cloudflare was investigating an issue that “potentially impacts multiple customers,” the San Francisco-based company said on its website. The same page shows Cloudflare had been experiencing issues with a customer support portal, and had been scheduled to conduct some scheduled maintenance in some areas earlier in the day. At one point, Cloudflare’s own outage status website wasn’t loading.   
About an hour into the disruption, Cloudflare said it was “seeing services recover” but warned customers would continue to see “higher-than-normal error rates as we continue remediation efforts.” 
Cloudflare’s software is used by hundreds of thousands of companies globally, acting as a buffer between their websites and end users and working to protect their sites from attacks that might overload them with traffic.  
Cloudflare’s system has gone down — multiple times — before. In July 2019, a bug in Cloudflare’s software caused one part of its network to suck up computing resources from the rest of the company, leading thousands of websites around the world that rely on Cloudflare to go offline for as long as 30 minutes. During that outage, services including the blogging platform Medium, the video game chat provider Discord, Shopify Inc., music service SoundCloud Ltd., Bitcoin trading platform Coinbase Inc. and online storage site Dropbox Inc. were affected.  
In June 2022, Cloudflare suffered an outage that affected traffic in 19 of its data centers handling a significant proportion of its global traffic, also essentially shutting down several major websites and services. The incident lasted for about an hour and a half.
Moody’s website was also affected on Tuesday, displaying a “server error” at the top.  
Cloudflare shares were down 3.6% in premarket trading on Wednesday. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Elon Musk's X goes down as thousands report US outages, other services hit

Parasocial becomes Cambridge Dictionary's Word of the Year for 2025

If evolution is real, why don't we see how humans are still evolving

Japan warns citizens in China to stay vigilant as diplomatic tensions rise

Australian inmate fights Vegemite ban, says denial violates his culture

Topics :ChatGPTTwitterCloudflareCloud servicesInternet shutdown

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 7:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story