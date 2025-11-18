Cloudflare outage hits major websites and services, including ChatGPT and X

By Lynn Doan

ChatGPT, social-media platform X and NJ Transit were among the websites blocking some users’ access on Tuesday as the web security firm Cloudflare Inc. worked to address a widespread, worldwide networking outage.

Cloudflare was investigating an issue that “potentially impacts multiple customers,” the San Francisco-based company said on its website. The same page shows Cloudflare had been experiencing issues with a customer support portal, and had been scheduled to conduct some scheduled maintenance in some areas earlier in the day. At one point, Cloudflare’s own outage status website wasn’t loading.

About an hour into the disruption, Cloudflare said it was “seeing services recover” but warned customers would continue to see “higher-than-normal error rates as we continue remediation efforts.”

Cloudflare’s software is used by hundreds of thousands of companies globally, acting as a buffer between their websites and end users and working to protect their sites from attacks that might overload them with traffic. Cloudflare’s system has gone down — multiple times — before. In July 2019, a bug in Cloudflare’s software caused one part of its network to suck up computing resources from the rest of the company, leading thousands of websites around the world that rely on Cloudflare to go offline for as long as 30 minutes. During that outage, services including the blogging platform Medium, the video game chat provider Discord, Shopify Inc., music service SoundCloud Ltd., Bitcoin trading platform Coinbase Inc. and online storage site Dropbox Inc. were affected.