Home / World News / Elon Musk's X goes down as thousands report outages in the US

Cloudflare, which provides web infrastructure services, was also facing disruptions that affected several platforms

Elon Musk’s platform X suffered a major outage in the US, with over 11,500 user reports, as Cloudflare disruptions also hit multiple services; the cause of the failures remains unclear. | Image: Bloomberg
Vijay Prasad Sharma New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 5:54 PM IST
Elon Musk’s social media platform 'X' experienced a major outage in the US on Tuesday, affecting thousands of users, according to tracking site Downdetector.com. 
By 6:41 a.m. ET, the site had recorded more than 11,500 reports of problems. 
Cloudflare, which provides web infrastructure services, was also facing disruptions that affected several platforms. It was not immediately clear whether the two outages were connected.  Similarly, OpenAI’s ChatGPT saw 125 outage reports from users in the past hour, according to Downdetector
 

Topics :Elon MuskTwitterBS Web ReportsOpenAI

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 5:46 PM IST

