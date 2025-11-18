Elon Musk's X goes down as thousands report outages in the US

Elon Musk’s social media platform 'X' experienced a major outage in the US on Tuesday, affecting thousands of users, according to tracking site Downdetector.com.

By 6:41 a.m. ET, the site had recorded more than 11,500 reports of problems.

Cloudflare, which provides web infrastructure services, was also facing disruptions that affected several platforms. It was not immediately clear whether the two outages were connected. Similarly, OpenAI’s ChatGPT saw 125 outage reports from users in the past hour, according to Downdetector