Cognizant Q3 FY24 net up 10.8%; narrows revenue growth guidance for FY24

Nasdaq-listed IT Cognizant has revised its full-year revenue guidance to $19.8-$19.7 billion, representing a growth of 1.4 per cent-1.9 per cent in constant currency terms. The IT services company narrowed the guidance, citing the Belcan acquisition in August.

The IT services company announced a net income of $582 million in the third quarter of FY24 (Q3 FY24), up 10.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Sequentially, net income grew just 0.8 per cent compared to Q2 FY4. Cognizant follows a January-December financial reporting period.

Revenue in Q3 FY24 grew 2.7 per cent on constant currency basis at $5 billion. Revenue grew 3 per cent on reported terms. Revenue growth in Q3 surpassed guidance the company had provided in Q2.

The company’s health sciences business grew 7.8 per cent and BFSI was up 0.7 per cent Y-o-Y. Product and resources grew 5 per cent but communications, media and technology was down 3.7 per cent Y-o-Y.

North America business was up 3.8 per cent Y-o-Y and the rest of the world grew 4.3 per cent. Europe continued to be soft, declining 0.3 per cent.

“We think this is a very strong quarter considering how the market has been. We see a return of organic growth this quarter. I think we are at a good inflection point in our journey. A lot of this was on the back of large deals and the momentum we see on our AI (artificial intelligence) platforms,” said Ravi Kumar, chief executive officer of Cognizant.

The company signed 19 large deals in the first three quarters of its financial year, up from 17 in FY23.

More From This Section

“Investments in AI-driven platforms, like our Neuro suite and Flowsource, are resonating with our clients and supporting our large deals success. In the third quarter, we signed six deals with total contract value of more than $100 million each, bringing our year-to-date count to 19, which is more than we signed in the full-year 2023. In August, we officially welcomed Belcan to the Cognizant family, and we are excited about the opportunities to jointly expand our presence in the growing ER&D market," said Kumar. (Cognizant in August acquired Belcan, an engineering, research and development (ER&D) service provider for $1.3 billion.)

Bookings for the quarter were flat Y-o-Y. On a trailing twelve-month basis, bookings declined 2 per cent Y-o-Y to $26.2 billion, which represented a book-to-bill of approximately 1.3x. During the quarter, the company signed six deals each with total contract value of $100 million or greater.

“While we have seen a strong momentum at the top end of the deal bracket. We are also seeing stability and pickup in small deals. However, there is volatility and softness, and hence on the aggregate level we are flatish and on a year-on-year the momentum on deals looks soft. On an overall basis we are leading the deal activity and participating across,” said Jatin Dalal, chief financial officer, Cognizant.

Total headcount at the end of the third quarter was 340,100, including Belcan, an increase of 3,800 from Q2 2024 and a decrease of 6,500 from Q3 2023. The company said that it is going to the campuses starting next year and will be hiring. Attrition for the quarter was at 14.6 per cent.