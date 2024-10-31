Schwarzenegger for Harris, Aldrin for Trump: Star picks for US 2024 polls

Astronaut Buzz Aldrin and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger have endorsed opposing candidates in the 2024 US presidential race, raising the stakes just five days before the polls.

Aldrin, the legendary Apollo 11 astronaut and advocate for space exploration, endorsed former President Donald Trump, lauding his administration's commitment to advancing US leadership in space policy. Meanwhile, Schwarzenegger, a Republican stalwart known for his bipartisan approach, endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, urging the country to focus on unity and reject divisive politics.

‘Godspeed President Trump’: Buzz Aldrin backs Donald Trump

Buzz Aldrin is a legend around the world for being the second man to walk on the Moon after Neil Armstrong. On Wednesday, through a social media post, endorsed former President Donald Trump in the race for the US presidency. Aldrin has been an outspoken advocate for space exploration and praised Trump’s previous administration for prioritising human space exploration, including the push for renewed lunar missions, as well as the establishment of the US Space Force.

“Under the first Trump Administration, America saw a revitalised interest in Space,” he said, pointing to Trump’s reestablishment of the National Space Council and increased support for commercial space advancements led by industry leaders like Elon Musk.

Aldrin, who piloted the Apollo 11 Lunar Module and made three spacewalks on Gemini 12, shared his excitement over Trump’s commitment to expanding the private sector space economy, which he believes is crucial for the US to maintain a strong presence in space as it becomes increasingly contested.

Aldrin praises Trump’s leadership style

Aldrin’s remarks extended beyond space policy as he praised Trump’s leadership style and his ability to make difficult decisions under pressure. He stated that these were qualities he personally valued from his experiences as a Korean War fighter pilot and lunar astronaut. “The Presidency requires clarity in judgement, decisiveness, and calm under pressure,” Aldrin wrote, adding, “For me, for the future of our country, to meet enormous challenges, and for the proven policy accomplishments above, I believe we are best served by voting for Donald Trump.”

“I wholeheartedly endorse him [Donald Trump] for President of the US. Godspeed President Trump and God Bless the United States of America,” he concluded.

Aldrin joins billionaires Elon Musk, Steve Wynn, Bill Ackman, Marc Andreessen, and Dan Snyder in their support of Donald Trump, along with a slew of musicians, celebrities, and other influential figures.

‘Turn the page’: Arnold Schwarzenegger endorses Kamala Harris

In a surprising move, former Republican governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger, known for his conservative values, endorsed Democratic candidate Vice President Kamala Harris for President.

Schwarzenegger, who served as California’s 38th governor from 2003 to 2011, built his reputation as a bipartisan leader focused on pragmatic policies rather than party lines. He cited his dissatisfaction with both major parties and his frustration with America’s increasingly divisive political environment as key reasons for endorsing Harris.

“I don’t really do endorsements,” he began, explaining that, although he generally avoids the political spotlight, he felt compelled to speak out.

“My time as Governor taught me to love policy and ignore politics... I’m proud of the work I did to help clean up our air, create jobs, balance the budget, and take power from the politicians to give it back to the people.” Schwarzenegger’s tenure in California is remembered for large-scale infrastructure projects, a focus on environmental regulation, and efforts to reform the state’s election process.

Schwarzenegger’s endorsement is rooted in his belief that America has drifted away from its core democratic values, particularly around election integrity and civil discourse. “Rejecting the results of an election is as un-American as it gets,” he said, alluding to concerns over the 2020 election result denials. His criticism extended to former President Donald Trump, whom he described as ‘unfit’ to lead, citing Trump’s inability to enact policy for the American people, aside from tax cuts for the wealthy, as well as his tendency to “insult and divide.” He urged Americans to “close the door on this chapter of American history” by rejecting leaders who fuel division.

“That’s enough reason for me to share my vote with all of you. I want to move forward as a country, and even though I have plenty of disagreements with their platform, I think the only way to do that is with Harris and Walz,” he said.

He concluded his statement by urging all Americans to vote, regardless of their candidate of choice, asserting that, “even if you disagree with me, vote, because that’s what we do as Americans.”

“Vote this week. Turn the page and put this junk behind us,” he concluded.

Schwarzenegger’s endorsement joins a wave of support for Harris, with other high-profile figures like Barbara Pierce Bush, daughter and granddaughter of former Republican presidents, campaigning on Harris’s behalf.

Former President Barack Obama, his wife Michelle, and former President Bill Clinton, alongside his wife, Hillary Clinton, have endorsed her candidacy. Meanwhile, former President Jimmy Carter, at 100 years old, reportedly told his son he was determined to cast his vote for Harris. Billionaires Mark Cuban and Bill Gates are among other notable figures backing the Harris-Walz ticket. The 2024 US Presidential elections will be held on November 5.