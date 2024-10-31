Judge sets hearing on $1 mn a-day sweepstakes from Musk PAC helping Trump

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The giveaways come from Musk's political organisation, which aims to boost Donald Trump's presidential campaign

He has committed more than $70 million to the super PAC to help Trump and other Republicans win in November | (Photo: PTI)
AP Philadelphia
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2024 | 11:00 AM IST
A Philadelphia judge is holding a hearing Thursday morning in the city prosecutor's bid to shut down Elon Musk's $1 million-a-day sweepstakes in battleground states.

The giveaways come from Musk's political organisation, which aims to boost Donald Trump's presidential campaign.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, a Democrat, filed suit Monday to stop the America PAC sweepstakes, which is set to run through Election Day. Judge Angelo Foglietta will hear motions on the issue in a City Hall courtroom.

Matthew Haverstick, one of several lawyers representing the defendants, declined to say late Wednesday if Musk would attend the hearing.

The sweepstakes is open to people in battleground states who sign a petition supporting the Constitution.

Krasner has said he could still consider criminal charges, saying he is tasked with protecting the public from both illegal lotteries and interference with the integrity of elections.

Election law experts have raised questions about whether it violates federal law barring someone from paying others to vote. Musk has cast the money as both a prize as well as earnings for work as a spokesperson for the group.

Krasner, in the suit, said that America PAC and Musk are indisputably violating Pennsylvania's statutory prohibitions against illegal lotteries and deceiving consumers.

Both Trump and Harris have made repeated visits to the state as they fight for Pennsylvania's 19 electoral votes.

Musk, who founded SpaceX and Tesla and owns X, has gone all in on Trump this election, saying he thinks civilization is at stake if he loses. He is undertaking much of the get-out-the-vote effort for Trump through his super PAC, which can raise and spend unlimited sums of money.

He has committed more than $70 million to the super PAC to help Trump and other Republicans win in November.

First Published: Oct 31 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

