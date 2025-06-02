Home / World News / Colorado attack is result of Biden's 'open border' policy, says Trump

Colorado attack is result of Biden's 'open border' policy, says Trump

The six victims, aged between 67 and 88, suffered varying degrees of burns. Soliman was also injured and taken to a hospital under police custody

Donald Trump, Trump
| (Image: Reuters) (Photo: Reuters)
Manikant Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 11:59 PM IST
In the wake of a devastating incident of attack that left the community of Boulder, Colorado in shock, US President Donald Trump took to social media to issue a forceful response.
 
"Yesterday's horrific attack in Boulder, Colorado, WILL NOT BE TOLERATED in the United States of America. He came in through Biden's ridiculous Open Border Policy, which has hurt our Country so badly. He must go out under 'TRUMP' Policy. Acts of Terrorism will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law. This is yet another example of why we must keep our Borders SECURE, and deport Illegal, Anti-American Radicals from our Homeland. My heart goes out to the victims of this terrible tragedy, and the Great People of Boulder, Colorado!," Trump posted on social media platform X.
He blamed former president Joe Biden’s “Open Border” policy for the incident.
 
Trump also called for stricter immigration enforcement and vowed that acts of terrorism would be met with the full force of the law.
 
His remarks come amid renewed political debate over border control and immigration policy following the incident.
 
The Colorado attack
 
Six people were injured during a pro-Israel gathering in Colorado's Boulder on Sunday after a man, identified as 45-year-old Mohamed Sabry Soliman, threw firebombs at them using a makeshift flamethrower. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is investigating the incident as a "targeted act of terrorism".
 
The gathering was part of a weekly 'Run For Their Lives' event to raise awareness about Israeli hostages held in Gaza. Witnesses said Soliman shouted “free Palestine", “end Zionists", and “they are killers” while attacking the crowd.
 
FBI Denver Field Office Special Agent Mark Michalek confirmed Soliman’s arrest and stated, “It is clear that this is a targeted act of violence and the FBI is investigating this as an act of terrorism.”
 
The six victims, aged between 67 and 88, suffered varying degrees of burns. Soliman was also injured and taken to a hospital under police custody.
 
Authorities have not yet announced formal charges but said they intend to hold him “fully accountable". Boulder police have not released additional details about Soliman or confirmed a specific motive.
 
Officials reported that at least one of the victims was in critical condition. “As a result of these preliminary facts, it is clear that this is a targeted act of violence and the FBI is investigating this as an act of terrorism,” Michalek stated.

Topics :Donald TrumpJoe BidenUS AttackIsrael-PalestineJews

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 11:58 PM IST

