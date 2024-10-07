Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Commerzbank would lose clients in UniCredit merger, says CEO Orlopp

Commerzbank would lose clients in UniCredit merger, says CEO Orlopp

Italy's second-biggest lender after Sanpaolo Intesa has been pressing for a tie-up while Commerzbank has been honing its defence

Commerzbank
Orlopp, who has expressed support for Commerzbank's strategy of independence | Photo: Reuters
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 9:49 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Commerzbank and UniCredit did not discuss a merger at a recent meeting, the German lender's CEO Bettina Orlopp told a local newspaper, saying any tie-up with its Italian peer would result in the loss of customers.
 
Orlopp, in her first interview since becoming CEO of Germany's second-biggest lender by assets after Deutsche Bank , was downbeat on the prospects for big bank mergers.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Italy's second-biggest lender after Sanpaolo Intesa has been pressing for a tie-up while Commerzbank has been honing its defence.
 
"Just because a merger looks good on paper does not mean it will be executed well and can ultimately be successful and create value for our shareholders," German newspaper Handelsblatt cited Orlopp as saying in the interview published on Monday.
 
Orlopp gave the interview days after meeting with UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel. She said the two did not discuss a merger at what she described as a normal investor meeting.
 
Orlopp, who has expressed support for Commerzbank's strategy of independence, told the newspaper that the German bank would lose customers should the two lenders merge because there was a lot of client overlap. She also said Commerzbank's credit rating would decline.
 

More From This Section

China to retain position as world's top LNG buyer in 2024-25: IEA director

Activist investor Starboard Value takes $1 billion stake in Pfizer

'God save the Tsar!': Prez Putin receives first wishes for 72nd birthday

US elections: Kamala Harris rejects Republican digs at childless women

Samsung set to report four-fold jump in profit, recovery pace slows in Q3

UniCredit has amassed a 9 per cent stake in Commerzbank and said it planned to buy more shares if it received regulatory clearance.
 
It has also been pressing for discussions to explore a merger.
 
The approach represents the most significant attempt at a pan-European bank merger. However, it faces political hurdles in Germany ahead of national elections.
 
Chancellor Olaf Scholz as well as Commerzbank's management and employees have all voiced opposition to a takeover. At least one big investor and some business leaders favour talks.
 
Orcel, who has long held an interest in merging with Commerzbank, said a tie-up would be the best outcome.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Commerzbank warns UniCredit merger threat to Germany's businesses

Infosys partners with Germany's Commerzbank to transform trading ecosystem

Indian bond yields seen inching up in trading as 10 year US yield nears 4%

One Mumbai Metro, 3 ticket booking apps frustrate public: What's happening

Delhi polls: Kejriwal attacks BJP, says will campaign for PM Modi if

Topics :CommerzbankUniCreditGermany

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 9:49 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story