Committed to policy of engagement with int'l community: Maldives president

The Maldives is committed to a policy of engagement with the international community, newly sworn-in President Mohamed Muizzu has said, as he thanked representatives from 49 countries, including India, for showing immense support to his new government.

Muizzu, 45, an engineer-turned-politician, took oath as the eighth President of the Maldives on Friday at a ceremony attended by a multitude of foreign dignitaries, including India's Union Minister Kiren Rijiju.

"My profound appreciation to more than 190 representatives from 49 countries and many international organisations that attended the oath-taking ceremony today. I am heartened by the immense support shown by the international community towards the new government. We are committed to a policy of engagement," he said.

Apart from Rijiju, other South Asian neighbours present for the inauguration ceremony included Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Minister for Information of Bangladesh, Hasan Mahmud; Pakistan's Federal Minister of Information & Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, Murtaza Solangi, and Vice President of Seychelles, Ahmed Afif.

Special Envoy of the President of China and State Councillor Shen Yiqin too was present.

Muizzu, soon after his inauguration, asserted that he was firmly committed to ensuring that the strategically-located archipelago nation in the Indian Ocean remains "free" of any "foreign military presence" to preserve its independence and sovereignty.

New Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer said the new government under President Muizzu's leadership will work to safeguard our sovereignty and strengthen partnerships to secure a better and more prosperous future.

"Humbled by President Dr @MMuizzu's trust in me to serve as his Minister of Foreign Affairs. Under the President's leadership & Pro Maldives' vision, we will work to safeguard our sovereignty & strengthen our partnerships to secure a better & more prosperous future for #Maldives," he posted on X.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar congratulated Zameer on his appointment as the Foreign Minister of Maldives.

"Look forward to working closely with you to further India-Maldives special relationship," Jaishankar posted on X.

Zameer replied, saying, "I look forward to working with you on issues of mutual interest and concern, and to recalibrate and advance the time-tested relationship between our two countries for the betterment of our people."



Muizzu, a close associate of former Maldives President Abdulla Yameen who forged close ties with China during his Presidency from 2013 to 2018, defeated India-friendly incumbent Ibrahim Mohamed Solih in the presidential runoff held in September.

Maldives' proximity to the west coast of India (barely 70 nautical miles away from Minicoy and 300 nautical miles away from India's West coast), and its location at the hub of commercial sea lanes running through the Indian Ocean gives it significant strategic importance to India.