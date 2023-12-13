Home / World News / COP28: India calls for implementation of Paris Agreement, focus on equity

COP28: India calls for implementation of Paris Agreement, focus on equity

The way ahead must be based on equity and climate justice, let us implement the Paris Agreement in letter and spirit through the Global Stocktake process, Bhupendra Yadav said

Press Trust of India Dubai

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 3:58 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

India on Wednesday urged world leaders at the global climate talks COP28 to implement the Paris Agreement in letter and spirit through the Global Stocktake process while maintaining the focus on the principles of equity and climate justice.

Speaking at the closing plenary of the COP28, where a historic climate deal that called for a transition away from fossil fuels was reached, Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav said the collective efforts here have sent positive signals to the world in reinforcing commitment to maintaining the temperature goals set in Paris.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The way ahead must be based on equity and climate justice, let us implement the Paris Agreement in letter and spirit through the Global Stocktake process, he said.

Adopted after nearly two weeks of hectic negotiations, the first Global Stocktake deal, being termed the UAE consensus, urges countries to accelerate efforts toward the phase down of unabated coal power, which is a climb down after India and China strongly resisted the singling out of coal. PTI UZM NPK

(This story was produced as part of the 2023 Climate Change Media Partnership, a journalism fellowship organized by Internews' Earth Journalism Network and the Stanley Centre for Peace and Security.

Also Read

India slams nations' climate inaction; calls for focus on pre-2020 gaps

India should not take new commitments at COP28 climate talks in Dubai: GTRI

COP28: BASIC countries demand equity at centre of Global Stocktake

India opted holistic approach to environment conservation: Bhupendra Yadav

Global South disappointed over GST draft at COP28; calls for revisions

ADB raises India FY24 growth forecast to 6.7%, cites industry performance

Israel-Hamas war: Seven Israeli soldiers killed in ambush in Gaza city

US made great progress in bolstering defence ties with India: Pentagon

All BTS members start military service: What follows next for K-pop stars?

House panel urges tougher rules for China, raising chance of more tariffs

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Paris agreementCOP27Climate Change talks Global Warming

First Published: Dec 13 2023 | 3:58 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

BPCL plans to buy Venezuela oil; deal not to harm Russian imports: Official

HPL Electric and Power bags smart meter orders worth Rs 545 crore

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: Report

WhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

As tributes pour in, here's what happened during the 2001 Parliament attack

Security breach in Parliament: 2 men with canisters jump inside Lok Sabha

Economy News

Imports of luxury chocolate brands zoom 45% on steady uptick in demand

Piyush Goyal discusses progress of FTA deal during EFTA delegation meet

Next Story