By John Ainger, Azman Usmani, Jennifer A. Dlouhy and Lili Pike

Top negotiators at annual United Nations climate talks were seeking to break a deadlock in the two-week summit and bridge divisions between almost 200 nations over fossil fuels, flows of finance to developing economies and the timing of flagship scientific reports.

The COP31 presidency was struggling to craft a final agreement late into the evening Saturday, more than 24 hours past the event’s scheduled close and with delegates still locked in rounds of frantic diplomacy.

“These are difficult negotiations, but discussions remain productive and there is a deal to be done,” said UK Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh, who is also the country’s chief negotiator at talks in the resort city of Antalya, Turkey.

Near midnight, negotiators were expecting a final proposed declaration after haggling for hours over perennial rifts, including finance to help emerging economies decarbonize and adapt to climate change. Some nations were also deeply frustrated by the continued omission of any explicit reference to “fossil fuels” — and language about accelerating the transition away from them — in drafted wording they were shown behind closed doors. Many delegations complained about a lack of transparency, and at one point mid-evening dozens of delegates crowded an entrance to the offices of the summit’s joint Turkish and Australian presidency before eventually being permitted to speak to top negotiators. “We have never seen this before,” said Nana Antwi-Boasiako Amoah, chair of the African Group of Negotiators on Climate Change.