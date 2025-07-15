CoreWeave commits $6 bn to Pennsylvania data centre amid Trump AI push

CoreWeave plans to spend up to $6 billion on building a new artificial intelligence data center in Pennsylvania, as part of a push by US President Donald Trump to maintain the country's edge in the booming technology sector, the company said on Tuesday.

Shares of the AI cloud computing firm rose more than 8 per cent in premarket trading.

ALSO READ: Trump asks Zelenskyy if Ukraine can strike Moscow with US weapons CoreWeave's investment adds to the hundreds of billions of dollars companies have committed to expanding AI infrastructure in the United States, amid growing energy and computational demands and Trump's drive to onshore AI supply chains.

The announcement will be made during a CEO roundtable with Trump at Senator Dave McCormick's inaugural Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit, the company said in a statement. Trump is expected to announce $70 billion in AI and energy investments on Tuesday, Reuters has reported. "The demand for high-performance AI compute is relentless, and CoreWeave is scaling a cloud purpose-built for AI to meet it and strengthen U.S. leadership," said CoreWeave CEO Michael Intrator. The data center will initially use 100 megawatts (MW) of power, with potential to expand to 300 MW. The project is expected to create about 600 jobs during construction, with about 70 full-time technical and operational positions at launch.