Nato chief warns India, China, Brazil of US sanctions over Russia ties

Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte warned that Brazil, China and India will face secondary sanctions from the US if Russia doesn’t negotiate a peace deal with Ukraine, and said they should lean on President Vladimir Putin to agree to a ceasefire.

“My encouragement to these three countries particularly is if you live now in Beijing or in Delhi, or you’re the president of Brazil, you might want to take a look into this, because this might hit you very hard,” Rutte told reporters Tuesday.

“So please make the phone call to Vladimir Putin and tell him that he has to get serious about peace talks, because otherwise this will slam back on Brazil, on India and on China in a massive way,” he said.

Rutte’s remarks offered clarity about the potential outcome after President Donald Trump announced announced Monday that he was giving Putin 50 days to enter into peace talks with Ukraine or face what he called “secondary tariffs” of 100 per cent as well as secondary sanctions. Those penalties target countries that do business with sanctioned nations. Trump didn’t name Brazil, China or India but those are three countries that have continued to buy Russian oil and petroleum products in the years since Putin’s forces invaded Ukraine in 2022. US Senators are pressing for a bill that calls for 500 per cent tariffs on countries doing business with Russia.