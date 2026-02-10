Corruption Perception Index: India ranks 91st among 182 nations; scores 39

India ranked 91st out of 182 countries and territories on the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) for 2025, with a score of 39, according to the latest report released by Transparency International on Tuesday.

The index measures perceived levels of public sector corruption on a scale from zero, indicating a highly corrupt environment, to 100, indicating a very clean one.

The report said corruption continues to pose a challenge across the Asia-Pacific region. “With an average regional score of 45 out of 100, high levels of corruption appear to have remained largely unaddressed over the past decade,” it said.

India’s score over the years India’s score rose by one point from 38 in 2024 to 39 in 2025. The data shows fluctuations over the past decade: 2013: 36 2014: 38 2015: 38 2016: 40 2017: 40 2018: 41 2019: 41 2020: 40 2021: 40 2022: 40 2023: 39 2024: 38 2025: 39 Regional trends in Asia-Pacific The report showcased differences across the Asia-Pacific region. It said weak governance and limited accountability remain issues in several countries. Public frustration over corruption and governance concerns was visible in 2025, with protests led by young people in a number of countries.

In the Philippines, which scored 32, allegations of misuse of public funds linked to a flood relief project drew public anger. Indonesia, with a score of 34, saw protests where violence and disinformation were reported. In Nepal, which also scored 34, protests led to political change after a social media ban and wider concerns about corruption. Pakistan was ranked at 136. The report said these developments reflect concerns that those in authority are using public office for private gain while failing to deliver public services, economic stability, and equal opportunities. Countries showing improvement According to the report, some countries in the region recorded improvement since 2012. Maldives scored 39, Vietnam 41, and Timor-Leste 44. The report attributed these gains to reforms aimed at strengthening oversight institutions and improving administrative systems. However, it said these countries continue to record relatively low scores and require further progress.

At the lower end of the index, Afghanistan and Myanmar each scored 16, while North Korea scored 15. The report said limited transparency, restricted civic space, and weak institutional checks leave these countries vulnerable to corruption. Key regional findings The report said eight of 32 countries in the region have improved since 2012, including Bhutan (71), Brunei (63), and Laos (34). Thailand (33) and Mongolia (31) showed a decline over the same period, with Mongolia facing concerns over the rule of law and civic freedoms. Singapore (84), New Zealand (81), and Australia (76) recorded the highest scores in the region, ranking third, fourth, and 12th globally, respectively, it said.