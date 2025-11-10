Home / World News / Paris court to rule on former President Sarkozy's bid for early release

Paris court to rule on former President Sarkozy's bid for early release

The former president, who governed from 2007 to 2012, denies wrongdoing and says he is the victim of a plot linked to the former Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi

Nicolas Sarkozy
Sarkozy, 70, became the first former French head of state in modern times to be sent behind bars after his conviction on Sept. 25 | Image: Bloomberg
AP Paris
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 11:48 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A Paris court is deciding on Monday whether to release former French President Nicolas Sarkozy from prison, less than three weeks after he began serving a five-year sentence for criminal conspiracy in a scheme to finance his 2007 election campaign with funds from Libya.

Sarkozy, 70, became the first former French head of state in modern times to be sent behind bars after his conviction on Sept. 25. He was jailed on Oct. 21 pending appeal but immediately filed for early release.

Under French law, detention before an appeal ruling is supposed to be exceptional. Judges will weigh whether Sarkozy presents a flight risk, might pressure witnesses, or could obstruct justice.

If the request is granted, Sarkozy could leave Paris' La Sante prison within hours under judicial supervision.

The former president, who governed from 2007 to 2012, denies wrongdoing and says he is the victim of a plot linked to the former Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi.

Sarkozy also faces separate proceedings, including a Nov. 26 ruling by France's highest court over illegal financing of his failed 2012 reelection bid, and an ongoing investigation into alleged witness tampering in the Libya case.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BBC's top bosses resign over Trump documentary row: All that happened

Trump hosts Syria's interim Prez Al-Sharaa in landmark White House visit

US, China suspend mutual shipping probes as trade talks ease tensions

COP30 starts with call for faster action, more togetherness, but without US

Nine missing after Chinese fishing boat capsizes off South Korea coast

Topics :Nicolas SarkozyFranceprisonParis

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story