Home / World News / Court disqualifies Trump-appointed Nevada US attorney from key cases

Court disqualifies Trump-appointed Nevada US attorney from key cases

Nevada federal public defenders in four cases challenged Chattah's appointment, arguing that her term expired in July after she was appointed by President Donald Trump in April

gavel
Arizona federal District Judge David G. Campbell wrote in his ruling that Chattah's continued appointment as acting US attorney violated that statute. Photo: Pexels
AP Las Vegas
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 7:54 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A federal judge has disqualified Trump-appointed Nevada federal prosecutor Sigal Chattah from several cases after concluding that she is not validly serving as acting US attorney for the state.

Nevada federal public defenders in four cases challenged Chattah's appointment, arguing that her term expired in July after she was appointed by President Donald Trump in April.

According to federal law, if a permanent US Attorney is not nominated by the president and confirmed by the Senate within 120 days, judges of the Nevada District Court can appoint an interim US Attorney until the vacancy is filled.

Arizona federal District Judge David G. Campbell wrote in his ruling that Chattah's continued appointment as acting US attorney violated that statute.

Campbell ruled that Chattah is disqualified from supervising the four criminal prosecutions or any attorneys in the handling of the cases.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Strong earthquake kills 31 in central Philippines days after deadly storm

91 students remain buried 2 days after school collapse in Indonesia

Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 strikes Myanmar, no causalities reported so far

US government shutdown looms as lawmankers' talks fail to reach deal

Boeing begins early development of new aircraft to replace 737 MAX jets

Topics :Donald TrumpTrump administrationNevada

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 7:54 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story