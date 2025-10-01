Home / World News / Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 strikes Myanmar, no causalities reported so far

Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 strikes Myanmar, no causalities reported so far

According to the NCS, the tremor occurred at a shallow depth of 15 km, which increases the likelihood of aftershocks and surface-level shaking

Earthquake
An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hit Myanmar late Tuesday night. (Representative image; Photo credit: Shutterstock)
ANI Asia
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 7:06 AM IST
An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hit Myanmar late Tuesday night, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

The earthquake occured at 3:01 am- Indian Standard Time.

"EQ of M: 3.6, On: 01/10/2025 03:01:06 IST, Lat: 22.94 N, Long: 93.86 E, Depth: 80 Km, Location: Myanmar," NCS said in an 'X' post.

Earlier on September 30, an earthquake of magnitude 4.7 struck Myanmar on Tuesday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said in a statement.

According to the NCS, the tremor occurred at a shallow depth of 15 km, which increases the likelihood of aftershocks and surface-level shaking.

In a post on X, NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.7, On: 30/09/2025 06:10:01 IST, Lat: 24.73 N, Long: 94.63 E, Depth: 15 Km, Location: Myanmar.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 7:06 AM IST

