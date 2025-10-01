Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 strikes Myanmar, no causalities reported so far

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hit Myanmar late Tuesday night, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

The earthquake occured at 3:01 am- Indian Standard Time.

"EQ of M: 3.6, On: 01/10/2025 03:01:06 IST, Lat: 22.94 N, Long: 93.86 E, Depth: 80 Km, Location: Myanmar," NCS said in an 'X' post.

Earlier on September 30, an earthquake of magnitude 4.7 struck Myanmar on Tuesday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said in a statement.

According to the NCS, the tremor occurred at a shallow depth of 15 km, which increases the likelihood of aftershocks and surface-level shaking.

In a post on X, NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.7, On: 30/09/2025 06:10:01 IST, Lat: 24.73 N, Long: 94.63 E, Depth: 15 Km, Location: Myanmar.