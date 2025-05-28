Home / World News / Covid vaccines not recommended for children, pregnant women: US health secy

Covid vaccines not recommended for children, pregnant women: US health secy

Kennedy said he removed Covid-19 shots from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendations for those groups

Vaccine
Kennedy and other Trump administration appointees have been moving to narrow Covid-19 vaccine recommendations and added restrictions to a recent vaccine approval. Photo: Bloomberg
AP New York
2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 6:56 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Tuesday announced that Covid-19 vaccines are no longer recommended for healthy children and pregnant women.

In a 58-second video posted on the social media site X, Kennedy said he removed Covid-19 shots from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendations for those groups.

No one from the CDC was in the video, and CDC officials referred questions about the announcement to Kennedy and the US Department of Health and Human Services.

US health officials, following recommendations by infectious disease experts, have been urging annual Covid-19 boosters for all Americans ages 6 months and older. 

ALSO READ: Is your health policy Covid-ready? Key features you must look for

A CDC advisory panel is set to meets in June to make recommendations about the fall shots. Among its options are suggesting shots for high-risk groups but still giving lower-risk people the choice to get vaccinated.

But Kennedy, a leading anti-vaccine advocate before becoming health secretary, decided not to wait. He said that annual Covid-19 booster shots have been recommended for kids despite the lack of any clinical data to support that decision.

Also Read

FDA may change Covid-19 booster rules from 2025: What it means for you

Premium

India's Covid-19 response must go beyond vaccines, follow global practices

Bharat Biotech's oral cholera vaccine Hillchol clears phase 3 trials

Bharat Biotech's cholera vaccine 'Hillchol' clears phase-III trials

Brazil confirms first bird flu case on farm, raising global supply fears

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary and Dr. Jay Battacharya, head of the National Institutes of Health, appeared in the video with Kennedy.

Kennedy and other Trump administration appointees have been moving to narrow Covid-19 vaccine recommendations and added restrictions to a recent vaccine approval. Last week, the FDA announced routine Covid-19 vaccine approvals will be limited to seniors and younger people with underlying medical risks, pending new research for healthy adults and children.

HHS officials did not immediately respond to questions about why Kennedy decided to take the step now or release additional information about what went into the decision.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SpaceX launches another Starship rocket after back-to-back explosions

EU countries agree to exempt most firms from carbon border tariff

Ukraine revamps minerals sector, eyes billions in investment from US deal

China's soft spot in trade war with Trump: Risk of huge job losses

Trump admin to cancel all federal contracts, worth $100 mn, with Harvard

Topics :VaccineCoronavirus VaccineUS healthcare

First Published: May 28 2025 | 6:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story