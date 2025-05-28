Home / World News / SpaceX launches another Starship rocket after back-to-back explosions

SpaceX launches another Starship rocket after back-to-back explosions

The 123-metre rocket blasted off on its ninth demo from Starbase, SpaceX's launch site at the southern tip of Texas

SpaceX Spacecraft, Starship
Representative Image: Nasa needs SpaceX to make major strides over the next year with Starship -- the biggest and most powerful rocket ever built. Photo: X: @SpaceX
AP Texas
2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 6:32 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

After back-to-back explosions, SpaceX launched its mega rocket Starship again on Tuesday evening in hopes of making it through the entire test flight and releasing a series of mock satellites.

The 123-metre rocket blasted off on its ninth demo from Starbase, SpaceX's launch site at the southern tip of Texas.

Plans called for the spacecraft to target a splashdown halfway around the world in the Indian Ocean, after popping out eight objects meant to resemble SpaceX's Starlink internet satellites.

It was the first time one of CEO Elon Musk's Starships -- intended for moon and Mars travel -- flew with a recycled booster that aimed for the Gulf of Mexico.

There were no plans to catch the booster with giant chopsticks back at the launch pad unlike earlier tests. 

ALSO READ: India may soon get satellite data plans priced below ₹840 per month

The previous two Starships never made it past the Caribbean.

Also Read

X app down again: Users unable to login, access posts or send messages

DOGE targets Census Bureau, raises concerns over US data infrastructure

Meet Tesla's Indian-origin CFO who earns more than Satya Nadella, Pichai

Indian-origin Tesla CFO Vaibhav Taneja tops 2024 pay with $139 mn package

Elon Musk calls Bill Gates 'huge liar' over 'killing world's poorest' claim

The demos earlier this year ended just minutes after liftoff, raining wreckage into the ocean. No injuries or serious damage were reported, although airline travel was disrupted.

The Federal Aviation Administration last week cleared Starship for another flight, expanding the hazard area and pushing the liftoff outside peak air travel times.

Besides taking corrective action and making upgrades, SpaceX modified the latest spacecraft's thermal tiles and installed special catch fittings.

This one was meant to sink in the Indian Ocean, but the company wanted to test the add-ons for capturing future versions back at the pad, just like the boosters.

Nasa needs SpaceX to make major strides over the next year with Starship -- the biggest and most powerful rocket ever built -- to land astronauts back on the moon.

Next year's moonshot with four astronauts will fly around the moon, but will not land. That will happen in 2027 at the earliest and require a Starship to get two astronauts from the lunar orbit to the surface and back off again.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

EU countries agree to exempt most firms from carbon border tariff

Ukraine revamps minerals sector, eyes billions in investment from US deal

China's soft spot in trade war with Trump: Risk of huge job losses

Trump admin to cancel all federal contracts, worth $100 mn, with Harvard

China to collect record $22 billion in BRI loan repayments in 2025

Topics :Elon MuskspaceSatellite

First Published: May 28 2025 | 6:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story