Credit crunch, El Nino & DC deadlock to challenge Powell's recession bet





Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reckons the US economy can skirt recession. But the odds are stacked against him — thanks to banking, politics, and even the weather.

In Powell’s view, the gravity-defying strength of American labor markets — on display again in jobs data published Friday, which showed a bumper increase last month — is smoothing the way for a soft landing, even after five percentage points of interest-rate hikes in little over a year. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reckons the US economy can skirt recession. But the odds are stacked against him — thanks to banking, politics, and even the weather.



Still, a labor market that remains too-hot-to-handle means the Fed will have to hold rates higher for longer to quell inflation — the very reason recession risks are so high. And for Powell’s forecast to come true, the US economy will have to overcome three major obstacles, all pointing to a downturn in the second half of this year. “It’s possible that this time is really different,” the Fed chief told reporters last week after raising rates for a tenth straight time.

A looming credit crunch.



Driven by the combined impact of Fed tightening and bank failures, it will likely hit small businesses and commercial real estate especially hard.

A debt-ceiling deadlock in Washington.



Coming to a head right now, the partisan standoff threatens a period of intense financial stress. If the US government does default, the blow to the economy and markets could rival the 2008 crash.

Driven by the combined impact of Fed tightening and bank failures, it will likely hit small businesses and commercial real estate especially hard.

A climate wildcard from El Niño.



The weather system is gathering force, threatening extreme conditions around the world that would disrupt commodity supplies, push prices higher, and keep the Fed focused on inflation.



And if this trifecta does tip the economy into a slump, there may not be much that Powell and his colleagues can do about it. Rate cuts are the main recession-fighting tool — but it’s tricky for the Fed to deploy them when it’s still struggling to bring inflation back to target. The weather system is gathering force, threatening extreme conditions around the world that would disrupt commodity supplies, push prices higher, and keep the Fed focused on inflation.



With prices rising much faster than the Fed wants, “it would not be appropriate to cut rates and we won’t cut rates,” Powell told reporters last week. Translation: If recession hits, don’t expect us to ride to the rescue with monetary stimulus. If growth does start to slide, sticky inflation will limit the Fed’s room to respond.



Bloomberg Economics forecasts that rising wages, and the end of the disinflationary impulse from goods and energy, will leave core inflation stuck around 4% the end of this year. And it could be worse. At 5% in March, the headline consumer-price inflation rate has fallen steeply from a peak above 9% last summer. But that was the easy part — with unsnarling supply chains and falling energy costs doing the Fed’s job for them. The hardest yards lie ahead.

Enter El Niño

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration projects a 62% chance of the extreme weather system developing between May and July, rising to 80% by the fall. A strong El Niño, as some models predict, could add to inflation.



The International Monetary Fund says strong El Niño’s can add 4 percentage points to commodity-price inflation. Add that to the mix, and the space for Fed rate cuts shrinks from small to nonexistent. In that scenario, storms and floods hit California and the South, hurting food and energy output. Globally, droughts in parts of Asia and heavy rain in South America and Africa hit harvests.



Olivier Blanchard, an economist at the Peterson Institute, took the opposite side in that debate — and says he still thinks higher unemployment is on the cards. But, Blanchard concedes that “if we continue to have a decrease in vacancies and no increase in unemployment for another couple of months, then Waller could turn out to be right.” Of course, a soft landing is possible — and some of the signs are favorable. In July 2022, Fed Governor Christopher Waller argued that a shift in the labor market — with vacancies declining but unemployment holding steady — could deliver a disinflation that’s relatively pain-free. Since then, vacancies have indeed declined while jobless rates remain low.

‘In for a Slog’

Other outcomes are possible. One is a “rolling recession” – where one industry after another takes a hit, but the economy as a whole never shrinks. There’s some evidence that’s what is happening, as manufacturing and real estate bottom out ahead of any significant downturn in labor markets.



Still, it’s tough to make either soft landing or rolling recession the base case. “My best guess is that economic growth will be sluggish in coming months,” says Karen Dynan, a professor at Harvard. “We are in for a slog.” That might not feel great, but it would mean an outright recession is avoided.



That’s bad news for Powell’s optimistic forecast. Worse, a shallow recession might not even be enough to do the job of bringing inflation back to target. On average, past downturns have only lowered core inflation by a limited amount, and with significant lags. The latest reading from Bloomberg Economics’ recession probability model suggests that a downturn starting by July is a near certainty. Take that with a grain of salt — if there’s a lesson from the last few years, it’s that not much is certain. But the basic point, that a recession is more likely than not, still stands.

Put the pieces together, and stagflation — with the economy contracting and inflation still too high — is the likeliest outcome.