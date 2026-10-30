Cursor says up to 5,000 users affected by tampered Claude Code extension

Cursor, the coding-tool company owned by SpaceX, said ​on Friday that a maliciously modified version of Anthropic's Claude Code extension was available on its Cursor VS Code extension marketplace on Thursday, affecting up to ‌5,000 users.

Cursor ​said the extension was not developed by ​Anthropic and the maliciously modified extension was live on the marketplace from about 2:27 a.m. PT to 1:35 p.m. PT on ​Thursday.

The extension attempted to collect ‌host and user information such as hostname, username, ​operating system and public IP address.

It also attempted to set up remote access for the attacker; ‌Cursor said a ​key step would ‌have failed on most machines because it ‌requires administrator rights.