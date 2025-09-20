Cyberattack disrupts check-in, boarding systems at major European airports

A cyberattack targeting check-in and boarding systems has snarled air traffic and caused delays at some of Europe's top airports, officials said Saturday.

The Brussels airport says the attack means that only manual check-in and boarding was possible there, and the incident was having a large impact on flight schedules.

There was a cyberattack on Friday night September 19 against the service provider for the check-in and boarding systems affecting several European airports including Brussels Airport, it said in a statement.

Authorities at Berlin's Brandenburg Airport said a service provider for passenger handling systems was attacked on Friday evening, prompting airport operators to cut off connections to the systems.