Home / World News / Cyberattack disrupts check-in, boarding systems at major European airports

Cyberattack disrupts check-in, boarding systems at major European airports

There was a cyberattack on Friday night September 19 against the service provider for the check-in and boarding systems affecting several European airports including Brussels

airport, tourists, passengers
London Heathrow Airport, Europe's busiest, said a technical issue affected a service provider for check-in and boarding systems
AP Brussels
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2025 | 2:39 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A cyberattack targeting check-in and boarding systems has snarled air traffic and caused delays at some of Europe's top airports, officials said Saturday.

The Brussels airport says the attack means that only manual check-in and boarding was possible there, and the incident was having a large impact on flight schedules.

There was a cyberattack on Friday night September 19 against the service provider for the check-in and boarding systems affecting several European airports including Brussels Airport, it said in a statement.

Authorities at Berlin's Brandenburg Airport said a service provider for passenger handling systems was attacked on Friday evening, prompting airport operators to cut off connections to the systems.

London Heathrow Airport, Europe's busiest, said a technical issue affected a service provider for check-in and boarding systems.

Collins Aerospace, which provides check-in and boarding systems for several airlines across multiple airports globally, is experiencing a technical issue that may cause delays for departing passengers, Heathrow said in a statement.

The airports advised travellers to check their flight status and apologised for any inconvenience.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

3 killed, dozens injured as Russia launches large-scale attack on Ukraine

US ends temporary protection for Syrians, orders departures within 60 days

Chicago violence real, but troops not the answer: Families of crime victims

Trump asks SC to let him enforce transgender, nonbinary passport policy

EU to stop Russian LNG imports, targets crypto in 19th sanctions package

Topics :CyberattacksEuropeAirportsAviation industry

First Published: Sep 20 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story