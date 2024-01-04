Home / World News / Cybercriminals using Twitter Gold to for spreading disinformation: CloudSEK

Cybercriminals using Twitter Gold to for spreading disinformation: CloudSEK

'The ease of obtaining Twitter Gold has attracted malicious actors who are purchasing and compromising accounts to further their nefarious activities,' read an official release from CloudSEK

Photo: Bloomberg
Ashutosh Mishra

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 5:37 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

A surge in compromised Twitter (x.com) account sales with the coveted 'Gold' verification badge has been observed on dark web marketplaces and forums, according to a report released on Thursday by cybersecurity firm CloudSEK.

'The ease of obtaining Twitter Gold has attracted malicious actors who are purchasing and compromising accounts to further their nefarious activities,' read an official release from CloudSEK.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Twitter Gold verified accounts, when targeted by threat actors, pose a huge risk for organisations and individuals, as they can be used to spread disinformation, launch phishing attacks, and steal sensitive information of users.

Twitter Gold is a recently introduced paid feature, which grants accounts a gold badge alongside the blue and grey tick, signifying legitimacy and brand recognition.

The research found out that dark web platforms are flooded with such accounts which are available for sale at prices ranging from $35 for a basic account to $2,000 for accounts with large followings.

Threat actors are using methods such as brute-forcing passwords and stealing credentials to access these accounts. The accounts once acquired are then used for different malicious purposes including phishing, scams, and impersonation of legitimate accounts.

'When an unused and inactive account is replaced with threat actors' data, the primary user is locked out from recovering the account. Once a complete account takeover occurs, the threat actor subscribes to the Twitter Gold package for 30 days,' says the detailed report.

'The service package offered by the threat actors ensures that the buyer has no hassles with the account for 30 days, and in the meanwhile, the scam campaign has achieved its goal through that account,' it further states.

The report has attached multiple screenshots of such accounts put on sale on the dark web platforms.

The study also advised some steps to mitigate the risks within an organisation. It recommends training and education of employees on workplace cybersecurity practices.

Further, it says that password policies should be updated, such as replenishing the account passwords regularly, and employees should be educated against the use of cracked software and its dangers.

Also Read

'Unlimited interactivity': With X, Twitter aims to foray into new fields

The X factor: Here are all the Twitter changes since Elon Musk took over

Elon Musk says he will give $1 bn to Wikipedia if it changes its name

Parag Agrawal: Not the fire-breathing dragon Twitter needed, said Elon Musk

Musk says new algorithm for X will make smaller creators more visible

Case involving Indians in Qatar: Legal team has 60 days to appeal, says MEA

UK statistics watchdog looking into Rishi Sunak's asylum backlog claim

Airstrike in Baghdad kills Iran-backed militia leader, tensions escalate

Nepal inks long-term power deal with India, to sell 10,000 MW electricity

Proxy war, campus politics led to Harvard president's resignation

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Elon MuskTwittercybersecurityCyber fraud

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 5:37 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story