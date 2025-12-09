Cyclone Ditwah: US provides immediate $2 million emergency aid to Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake extended gratitude to the United States for the immediate USD 2 million emergency assistance and the deployment of C-130 to aid in humanitarian operations in the wake of Cyclone Ditwah.
In a post on X, he said, "My deepest gratitude to the US and President @realDonaldTrump for standing with us yet again at a time of need. The swift C-130 deployments and immediate $2 million emergency assistance reflect the strength of our enduring partnership, firmly rooted in shared democratic values, and close ties between our people."
In a statement on Monday, the US Indo-Pacific Command said, "At the request of the government of Sri Lanka, the U.S. military is working alongside the Sri Lankan Disaster Management Centre and Sri Lankan Armed Forces to provide foreign disaster relief to communities impacted by Cyclone Ditwah, which caused severe flooding, widespread displacement and tragic loss of life."
The Indo-Pacific command further noted that it is working closely with the Sri Lankan Disaster Management Centre, Sri Lankan Armed Forces, and the US Department of State- the US military deployed a range of personnel, aircraft and logistical support capabilities to assist with lifesaving and life-sustaining humanitarian operations.
The death toll has soared to 627, with several hundred people still missing, the Daily Mirror reported on Sunday, citing the country's Disaster Management Centre (DMC).
Cyclone Ditwah has resulted in relentless rain, flash floods and landslides across the island, causing river levels to rise to historic highs, submerging entire towns and causing loss in critical infrastructure.
According to Daily Mirror, 190 individuals remain missing as rescue and search efforts continue. Furthermore, the adversarial weather has affected all 25 districts, impacting 2,179,138 people from 611,530 families.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app