Cyclone Mocha: Nearly 2,000 people affected in southern Sri Lanka

IANS Colombo
Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 4:55 PM IST
One is reportedly missing and nearly 2,000 people have been affected in Southern Sri Lanka due to the indirect influence of extremely severe cyclonic storm 'Mocha' in the Bay of Bengal.

Director, Disaster Management Centre (DMS), Sudantha Ranasinghe told media, "Due to the extremely showery weather condition, over 425 families have been affected and seven psesons have been injured so far. The DMC is planning to compensate the damage caused to the houses and has urged people to be alert on possible floods."

Meanwhile, nearly 30 relief teams from Sri Lanka Navy (SLN) have been deployed to help those affected by the possible floods. "The Navy has sent relief teams to Galle and Matara districts in Southern Province as the the overflow of rivers has led to floods. These teams are now prepared to assist the affected people with the necessary relief," SLN said in a statement.

Meteorology Department has announced that heavy showers above 100mm are likely at some places in Southern province and people have been urged to take adequate precautions to minimise damages caused by temporary localised strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

--IANS

First Published: May 15 2023 | 5:51 PM IST

