Pak's SC urged federal govt and opposition to resume dialogue for restoring peace as court adjourned for one week the hearing on election commission's plea on impasse over holding elections

Press Trust of India Islamabad
Pakistan SC urges govt, opposition to hold talks on holding elections

2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 3:10 PM IST
Pakistan's Supreme Court on Monday urged the federal government and the opposition to resume dialogue for restoring peace in the country as the apex court adjourned for one week the hearing on the election commission's plea on the impasse over holding elections in Punjab province.

The apex court had previously ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold elections in the politically crucial province on May 14.

A three-judge bench, led by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar, heard the matter on Monday as the May 14 deadline for holding the polls expired on Sunday.

The chief justice noted that the election commission's stance was that it would conduct elections if given the resources. He continued that the ECP had now opened the Pandora's Box.

Justice Bandial maintained that he had asked the government and the opposition to find high moral standards.

Further hearing of the case was adjourned till next week, the Express Tribune newspaper reported.

PTI lawyer Ali Zafar argued that one week was too much, however, the CJP stated that the court had another important matter tomorrow.

According to Justice Bandial, the court would have hurried if it knew that election time had come. He added that the manner in which political forces were working was not right.

Bandial also told the PTI lawyer to inform the party's leadership of how elections could be held in a polarised manner. You will have to create a high moral ground, he said, adding that holding elections in 90 days was the main matter.

Topics :Pakistan Elections

First Published: May 15 2023 | 3:42 PM IST

