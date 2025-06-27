Home / World News / Damaged unit at Iran's South Pars refinery resumes operations: Report

Damaged unit at Iran's South Pars refinery resumes operations: Report

Iran is the world's third largest gas producer after the United States and Russia

Iran, Iran oil waiver
On June 14, the Israeli strike caused a fire, which has been extinguished, in one of the four units of Phase 14. | Representational
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 12:03 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A damaged unit of the South Pars refinery's Phase 14, which was hit by Israel in its first strike on Iran's oil and gas sector, has returned to operation, the Iranian state-run agency Nour News reported on Thursday. 
South Pars, the world's biggest gas field, is located offshore in Iran's southern Bushehr province and is responsible for the lion's share of the country's gas production. 
Iran is the world's third largest gas producer after the United States and Russia. Gas production was not halted and the damaged unit was repaired in about 10 days, the agency added. 
On June 14, the Israeli strike caused a fire, which has been extinguished, in one of the four units of Phase 14. Israel launched an air offensive against Iran on June 13 killing commanders and scientists and bombing nuclear sites, saying it wanted to stop Tehran building an atomic weapon. 
After a 12-day air war between Israel and Iran, US President Donald Trump announced on Monday a ceasefire between them.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Venice hosts Jeff Bezos' grand wedding with stars, yachts and protests

Meta in talks to acquire AI voice startup PlayAI for talent push

US judge dismisses authors' copyright lawsuit against Meta over AI training

US pulls funding from vaccines group; 'ignored the science', says RFK Jr

Dubai, Abu Dhabi remain calm, thrive amid Iran-Israel tensions

Topics :israelUnited StatesIsrael Iran Conflict

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 12:03 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story