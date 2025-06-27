Damaged unit at Iran's South Pars refinery resumes operations: Report

A damaged unit of the South Pars refinery's Phase 14, which was hit by Israel in its first strike on Iran's oil and gas sector, has returned to operation, the Iranian state-run agency Nour News reported on Thursday.

South Pars, the world's biggest gas field, is located offshore in Iran's southern Bushehr province and is responsible for the lion's share of the country's gas production.

Iran is the world's third largest gas producer after the United States and Russia. Gas production was not halted and the damaged unit was repaired in about 10 days, the agency added.

On June 14, the Israeli strike caused a fire, which has been extinguished, in one of the four units of Phase 14. Israel launched an air offensive against Iran on June 13 killing commanders and scientists and bombing nuclear sites, saying it wanted to stop Tehran building an atomic weapon.