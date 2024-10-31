Defence ministry tracks 8 Chinese military aircraft around Taiwan

The Ministry of National Defense (MND) reported eight Chinese military aircraft with four aircraft entering the Southwest Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) near Taiwan on Thursday.

According to MND, the aircraft were tracked between 6 a.m. on Wednesday and 6 a.m. on Thursday. People's Liberation Army's (PLA) aircraft did not cross the Taiwan Strait median line.

On the other hand, Taiwan deployed coastal-based missiles and aircraft in response to monitor the situation.

In a post on X, MND stated," 8 PLA aircraft operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 4 of the aircraft entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Recently, MND reported 6 PLA aircraft and 9 PLAN vessels with four aircraft crossing the median line and entering Taiwan's northern and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

Taiwan MND said, "6 PLA aircraft and 9 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 4 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

China has increased its military activities around Taiwan by deploying aircraft and naval vessels since September 2020. China has used gray zone tactics to achieve its security objective.

Earlier, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te convened a high-level national security conference in which he assured the public about the government's commitment to neutralising any threat to Taiwan's democracy and security after China staged a large-scale military drill around the island.

According to the Taipei Times, he responded to the warning given by China's PLA that they would start a military drill known as "Joint Sword-2024B" in Taiwan.

Taiwan has been an independent state since 1949. However, China claims Taiwan as its territory and uses military force to reunify the region.