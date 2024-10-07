Democratic's VP nominee Walz supports Israel's right to defend itself

Democratic Party's Vice President nominee Tim Walz expressed his firm support for Israel's right to defend itself, in his interview to Fox News on Sunday. His opinion becomes significant as it comes just a day ahead of the first anniversary of the October 7 massacre in Israel, which resulted in the deaths of over 1200 Israelis at the hands of the terrorist organisation Hamas. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Giving his first solo interview ahead of the US General Elections due early in November this year, Walz called for Israeli hostages to be released and to bring an end to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza but said that "Iran is at the heart of this," noting "their proxies that bring disruption throughout the region.", the Hill reported.

According to Al Jazeera, Walz has taken a more conciliatory approach towards the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Earlier this year in March, he told Minnesota Public Radio, "Israel has the right to defend itself, and the atrocities of October 7 are unacceptable, but Palestinian civilians being caught in this, has got to end."

During the vice-presidential debate too, this was observed. Walz quoted, "Israel's ability to be able to defend itself is absolutely fundamental, and ending the humanitarian crisis in Gaza."

More From This Section

Tim Walz's opinions become significant as he has served in the American military for over 20 years.

His views on America' role in Israel are, as he says, "an absolute, fundamental necessity for the United States to have the steady leadership there".

He has expressed his displeasure over Donald Trump warming up ties with Vladimir Putin and North Korea, saying that this brings "fickleness around holding the coalitions together".

In his interview to Fox News, he said, "We have always said we reserve the right to protect American troops, our allies in the region, and that there is consequences for Iran," he later added. "So what you're seeing right now is the ability to work with our allies, the ability to make sure Iran does not further, and every administration has dealt with them for 45 years now."

Under President Joe Biden, US saw increased sanctions on Iran. Earlier this year, the White House in a press statement noted that the, "United States has sanctioned over 600 individuals and entities--including Iran and its proxies, Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and Kataib Hezbollah."

According to the data provided by the American Congress, before retiring, Walz served overseas with his battalion to conduct strikes against al-Qaeda and Taliban forces in Afghanistan.

Walz is notably the highest ranking enlisted soldier ever to serve in the American Congress. His views thus gain momentum as Israel intensifies bombardment of northern Gaza and southern Beirut to target both the Hamas and Hezbollah.

A recent poll by the Washington Post, it was found that 39 per cent of Americans hold a favorable image of Walz as the future vice president.