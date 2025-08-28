Trump slammed for 50% tariff on India while sparing China over Russian oil

Criticising US President Donald Trump’s decision to double tariffs on India , the US House Foreign Affairs Committee (Democrats) on Thursday (IST) accused the administration of unfairly singling out New Delhi while sparing China—despite its far greater imports of Russian oil.

In a post on X, the panel said:

“Instead of imposing sanctions on China or others purchasing larger amounts of Russian oil, Trump’s singling out India with tariffs, hurting Americans, and sabotaging the US-India relationship in the process.”

They added pointedly: “It’s almost like it’s not about Ukraine at all.”

Trump’s 50% tariff on India takes effect

The statement came a day after a fresh round of 25 per cent tariffs on Indian goods came into effect , taking the total to 50 per cent—the highest imposed on any US trading partner. The hike, announced on August 6, followed Trump’s criticism of India for continuing to buy Russian crude oil amid Washington’s push for a peace deal in Ukraine.

Democrats flag inconsistency, share NYT criticism Sharing a report by The New York Times, the Democratic panel reinforced its stance, noting that China—Russia’s largest energy customer—had not faced similar consequences. The article highlighted that while India was penalised, “China, the largest importer of Russian energy, is still purchasing oil at discount prices and has so far been spared similar punishment.” Peter Navarro calls Ukraine conflict ‘Modi’s war’ Hours after the new tariffs kicked in, White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro escalated rhetoric against New Delhi. Speaking to Bloomberg Television, he described the Ukraine war as “Modi’s war ,” stating:

“I mean Modi’s war, because the road to peace runs, in part, through New Delhi.” India can get tariff relief by cutting oil ties with Russia: Navarro Navarro said India could receive an immediate 25 per cent tariff rollback if it stopped buying Russian oil. “It’s real easy. India can get 25 per cent off tomorrow if it stops buying Russian oil and helps to feed the war machine,” he claimed. China escapes sanctions as Trump doubles down on India Despite Beijing continuing to import large volumes of Russian oil, the Trump administration has taken no similar action against China. Analysts have pointed out the irony, given the ongoing trade tensions between Washington and Beijing.