Home / World News / 'Nuke India, Kill Trump': Chilling message on Minneapolis shooter's gun

'Nuke India, Kill Trump': Chilling message on Minneapolis shooter's gun

The gunman, armed with a rifle, pistol and shotgun opened fire at the Annunciation Catholic School church in Minneapolis, killing two students and injuring 17 others

Robin Westman, Minneapolis school shooter
According to the media reports, Westman purchased the weapons legally and had no criminal history | Photo: X@BillyPrempeh
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 10:57 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The 23-year-old shooter who opened fire on school children in Minneapolis had ‘nuke India’, ‘kill Donald Trump’ written on his guns, media reports said.
 
The shooter, identified as Robin Westman, used three weapons – a rifle, a pistol, and a shotgun. He fired dozens of rounds at the church at the Annunciation Catholic School, killing two students and injuring 17 others.
 
Westman was later found dead in the parking lot, which the officers believed was a self-inflicted gunshot.
 
According to a report in the Associated Press, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said, “This was a deliberate act of violence against innocent children and other people worshipping. The sheer cruelty and cowardice of firing into a church full of children is absolutely incomprehensible.” He added that the two children who died were 8 and 10 years old.  
 
According to an NDTV report, two videos were posted on Westman’s YouTube channel, titled ‘Robin W’, before the channel was taken down. In one of the videos, which was about 10 minutes long, Westman showed a cache of weapons, loaded magazines, and ammunition.
Messages like ‘Nuke India’, ‘Kill Donald Trump’, ‘Kill Trump now’, ‘Israel must fall’, and ‘Burn Israel’ were written on the magazines.
 
 
Names of the previous school shooters were also written on a magazine, and some of the messages were written in Cyrillic. In the video, the person is also seen holding a smaller firearm and said, “This one is for me. In case I need it.”
 
The 10-minute-long video also had a letter written for the person’s family, apologising for what the shooting will mean for them.
 
Confirming the authenticity of the video, Kristi Noem, US Homeland Secretary, said, “We have confirmation that the shooter at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis, MN was a 23-year-old man, claiming to be transgender. This deranged monster targeted our most vulnerable: young children praying in their first morning Mass of the school year. This deeply sick murderer scrawled the words ‘For the Children’ and ‘Where is your God?’ and ‘Kill Donald Trump’ on a rifle magazine.”
 
According to the media reports, Westman purchased the weapons legally and had no criminal history.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kim Jong Un to attend Xi's military parade in Beijing alongside Putin

Firms boost economic data products as trust in official US statistics wanes

Trump admin ousts CDC Director Susan Monarez following vaccine clash

Navarro calls Ukraine conflict 'Modi's war', links tariffs to Russian oil

George Soros should be charged over 'violent protests', says Trump

Topics :Donald TrumpUS school shootingUS mass shootingBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story