Home / World News / Denmark apologises to Greenland for forced birth control: What's behind it?

A report released this month revealed that 4,070 Greenlandic women and girls had contraceptive devices inserted by the end of 1970 without informed consent

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen greets and apologises to women affected after a meeting in the cultural centre in Nuuk, Greenland. (Image: Reuters)
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 8:20 AM IST
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Wednesday (local time) apologised to Greenlandic women subjected to decades of involuntary birth control under a state-run campaign that has left lasting trauma and strained ties between Denmark and its former colony.
 
Speaking at a ceremony in Greenland’s capital, Nuuk, Frederiksen said: “I don't believe we can achieve the more equal and proper relationship that many of us desire unless we dare open even the darkest chapters", reported Reuters. She added that the apology was not only about addressing past injustice but also about building “mutual trust” for the future.

Thousands of Greenlandic women affected

 
Between 1966 and 1991, thousands of Greenlandic women and girls — some as young as 12 — were fitted with intrauterine devices (IUDs) without their knowledge or consent. Denmark controlled Greenland’s healthcare system until 1992, when authority was transferred to local hands.
 
The practice resurfaced in public debate last year when 143 women filed a lawsuit against Denmark, accusing officials of violating their rights through forced contraception.

Damning findings

 
A report released this month revealed that 4,070 Greenlandic women and girls had contraceptive devices inserted by the end of 1970 without informed consent. The report detailed 410 cases, with more than 300 women suffering complications such as chronic abdominal pain, infections, and, in many cases, infertility.

Denmark to create reconciliation fund, offer payouts

 
Following the revelations, Denmark said it would create a reconciliation fund to provide compensation to Greenlanders subjected to systemic discrimination, including forced birth control. According to euronews, victims have demanded nearly 43 million Danish kroner (about €5.8 million) in compensation. Frederiksen confirmed payouts would be channelled through the fund.
 
Naja Lyberth, leader of the group seeking legal redress, welcomed Frederiksen’s apology, saying it created space for Greenlanders to work through shared trauma.
 

Apology part of broader effort to mend Denmark-Greenland ties

 
Frederiksen has issued apologies before for Denmark’s actions in Greenland. In 2020, she expressed regret over the Greenland Children Project, in which 22 children were taken from their families and moved to Denmark to be assimilated.
 
The latest apology comes amid renewed efforts by Copenhagen to repair ties with Greenland, particularly after former US President Donald Trump publicly expressed interest in taking control of the island, citing its strategic value for American security.
 

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 8:10 AM IST

