Disney pulled Jimmy Kimmel show as pressure built on multiple fronts

By John Koblin, Brooks Barnes, Benjamin Mullin and Michael M. Grynbaum

For Robert A. Iger and his leadership team at Disney and ABC, time was running out.

Jimmy Kimmel, one of the company’s biggest stars, was preparing to tape the Wednesday edition of his late-night show in Hollywood at 4:30 p.m. And he had written an opening monologue that would address a cascading political firestorm head-on.

ALSO READ: Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show cancelled by ABC: All that happened Conservatives had accused Mr. Kimmel of mischaracterising the politics of the man accused of killing the right-wing activist Charlie Kirk. The chairman of the Federal Communications Commission had just warned ABC of serious consequences, telling the network that “we can do this the easy or the hard way.” And a Texas-based owner of many ABC affiliates was preparing to pull Mr. Kimmel from its stations indefinitely.

Mr. Iger, Disney’s chief executive, and Dana Walden, his head of television, were also hearing from skittish advertisers and employees who had begun to receive threatening messages. When the team reviewed Mr. Kimmel’s planned remarks, they grew concerned that his monologue would only inflame the situation further. So they made the call: “Jimmy Kimmel Live” would temporarily go dark. That decision — the product of a spider’s web of interlocking political and financial pressures placed atop one of the country’s biggest corporations — quickly morphed into a flashpoint for free speech in America. Many Democrats, actors and comedians cried foul as right-wing activists celebrated. On a diplomatic trip in Britain, President Trump knocked Mr. Kimmel for “bad ratings” and proclaimed that ABC “should have fired him a long time ago.”

“You can call that free speech or not,” Mr. Trump said. “He was fired for lack of talent.” Mr. Kimmel, in fact, was not fired. ABC pulled his show “indefinitely,” but network executives on Thursday were hoping to find a path for their late-night star to return to the airwaves soon. This account is based on interviews with more than a half-dozen people closely involved in the deliberations that led to Mr. Kimmel’s sudden absence. All requested anonymity to share details from private, politically fraught conversations. Whether Mr. Kimmel does return — and how the media and entertainment worlds shift in the wake of this week’s developments — hinges in part on an unpredictable and highly emotional political environment. But it also relates to the Trump administration’s involvement in a little-seen side of the television industry, the relationship between local affiliate stations and national networks, and one Texas company’s ambitions to gobble up an even larger chunk of the broadcast market.

Brendan Carr, the F.C.C. chairman who warned on Wednesday that Mr. Kimmel’s comments were a “very, very serious issue” for Disney, has broken from predecessors by openly criticising television programs that, in his view, evince a bias against conservatives. On his Monday program, Mr. Kimmel said “the MAGA gang” was trying to characterise the accused shooter, Tyler Robinson, “as anything other than one of them.” The authorities have said that Mr. Robinson objected to Mr. Kirk’s “hatred,” but have not elaborated; the suspect’s mother said her son recently shifted toward the political left. ALSO READ: Who is Brendan Carr? The regulator behind Jimmy Kimmel's suspension Just as the Trump administration has wielded arcane levers of government to crack down on certain institutions — like depriving private universities of federal research funds — Mr. Carr has sway over the F.C.C.’s control of broadcast licenses, which determine who can own local television stations.

Mr. Carr, a veteran Republican regulator who helped write Project 2025, the Heritage Foundation’s conservative policy playbook, has encouraged local stations to “push back” against national networks that he believes generate left-leaning programming. A spokeswoman for Mr. Carr declined to comment for this article. One large owner of local stations, Nexstar, is in the process of closing a $6.2 billion merger with another company, Tegna. The deal would create a sprawling conglomerate with 265 television stations in 44 states and requires approval from Mr. Carr’s F.C.C. Nexstar struck first on Wednesday, saying that it was pulling “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” because it “strongly objects to recent comments made by Mr. Kimmel.” (A Nexstar spokesman said on Thursday that the company did not consult with the F.C.C. first.) Sinclair, another company that owns many local stations, soon followed.

The four major broadcast networks — ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox — rely on their local affiliated stations to give them their national reach. For years, the dynamic was relatively straightforward: Networks supplied the programming, and affiliates would put it on the air, often with little resistance. Ted Harbert, a former senior executive at ABC and NBC, said that the affiliate revolt on Wednesday was “incredibly unusual.” “It’s borderline unheard-of letting an affiliate tell you how to program the network,” he said. But relations between television networks and their affiliate groups have become increasingly strained in recent years, said John Chachas, the founder of Methuselah Advisors, a boutique mergers and acquisitions firm.

Local station groups want to maximise profits from the fees that they are paid by cable and satellite operators to carry their programming. But networks like ABC, which sell programming to those stations, want a bigger cut for themselves. The decision to pre-empt Mr. Kimmel may have amounted to Nexstar and Sinclair sending a message as a tough negotiator, Mr. Chachas said. ALSO READ: Trump's war on media expands with suspension of Jimmy Kimmel's show “If enough large-market affiliates take him off the air, the economic viability of Kimmel’s show is impaired badly,” Mr. Chachas said about the affiliates. That was not Disney’s only concern. Disney employees were receiving threats, and some said their email addresses had been posted on social media platforms, according to the people with knowledge of the internal discussions. The company also received a flood of angry messages from the public and vows to boycott Disney products, particularly after Mr. Carr criticised Mr. Kimmel on a popular right-wing podcast.

Disney executives were also worried that Mr. Kimmel’s Wednesday night monologue would make an incendiary situation worse. Years earlier, Mr. Kimmel had once threatened to quit his show after ABC suggested that he tone down his jokes about Mr. Trump. And then there was the time pressure: The audience was about to start filing into Mr. Kimmel’s Hollywood studio. Mr. Iger and Ms. Walden decided to pull the show temporarily. ALSO READ: Democrats introduce free speech bill after ABC suspends Jimmy Kimmel show Disney operates the largest television and movie studio in Hollywood, and many of its creative partners recoiled at the decision, seeing it as a potential threat to their own freedom of expression. At least five Hollywood unions, collectively representing more than 400,000 workers, publicly condemned the company.

The screenwriters union decried what they called “corporate cowardice,” and organised a protest on Thursday afternoon outside the main gate at Disney headquarters in Burbank, Calif. Damon Lindelof, a creator of ABC’s “Lost,” said on social media that if Mr. Kimmel’s program did not return from suspension, he couldn’t “in good conscience work for the company that imposed it.” There was a similar uproar two months ago, after CBS decided to cancel Stephen Colbert’s late-night show — and Mr. Kimmel’s reaction to that announcement seemed to foreshadow what would soon happen to him. When Mr. Kimmel returned for his first show back after Mr. Colbert’s cancellation, he received a loud ovation and opened his monologue by saying, “I’m happy we still have a show, too.”