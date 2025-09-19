Home / World News / Xiaomi to release software update for 115K SU7s, fix assisted driving issue

Xiaomi to release software update for 115K SU7s, fix assisted driving issue

Over-the-air (OTA) updates to software in China that are related to autonomous driving require regulatory approval to prevent automakers from using them to conceal defects or avoid liability

Xiaomi SU7 Ultra (Image: Gran Turismo)
The problem affects 116,887 standard versions of the SU7 produced between February 2024 and August 2025 (Image: Gran Turismo)
Reuters BEIJING
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 10:49 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Xiaomi will issue a software update for over 115,000 of its popular SU7 electric sedans to fix potential safety issues when its assisted driving features are used, a Chinese regulator said in a product recall notice. 
It is the second software fix to fall under product recall rules since the model's launch last year. 
Over-the-air (OTA) updates to software in China that are related to autonomous driving require regulatory approval to prevent automakers from using them to conceal defects or avoid liability. 
When the SU7's level 2 highway pilot assisted driving feature is turned on, there may be insufficient early warnings or performance in extreme special scenarios, China's State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement. 
The problem affects 116,887 standard versions of the SU7 produced between February 2024 and August 2025. 
Xiaomi said in a statement that it was issuing an OTA update on Friday to address the problem. 
China released draft safety rules on Wednesday for vehicles with level 2 automation - a move that comes in the wake of a fatal accident in March involving a SU7 sedan. 
The car caught fire after hitting a cement pole on the side of a highway at 97 kph (60 mph), seconds after its driver took over control from the advanced driving assistance system. 
Xiaomi has said the system had issued a warning of obstacles ahead. 
Under level 2 automation, the driver cedes control of steering, acceleration and braking but still needs to pay constant attention.
The new standards are set to be effective from 2027. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

'Licence should be taken away': Trump warns TV broadcasters critical of him

7.8 magnitude quake strikes Russia's Kamchatka region; no immediate damage

Trump, Xi set to discuss TikTok deal, future of US-China relations

Trump's war on media expands with suspension of Jimmy Kimmel's show

Trump halts $400 mn Taiwan military aid amid push for China trade deal

Topics :XiaomiElectric VehiclesChinese electric car firms

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 10:49 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story