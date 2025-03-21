'Cleaning up dead people data': DOGE cuts 3.2 mn from social security rolls

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk , has removed 3.2 million names from the Social Security database between March 8 and March 17. These individuals were all listed as 120 years or older and have now been officially marked as deceased.

However, on Thursday, a federal judge issued a temporary order preventing the Musk-led DOGE from accessing the Social Security Administration's systems, which contain personal data on almost all Americans, besides immigrants living legally in that country. US District Judge in Maryland Ellen Hollander ruled that the DOGE team must delete any personally identifiable data they may have. The decision follows a request from labour unions and retirees for an emergency order to restrict DOGE’s access to the agency and its extensive personal data records.

3.2 million marked deceased

Announcing the update on X, DOGE said that it has been conducting a cleanup of records for the past two weeks. “Approximately 3.2 million number holders, all listed age 120+, have now been marked as deceased. More work still to be done,” the post read.

Quote-posting the announcement, Musk wrote: "Cleaning up the dead people database."

The population of individuals aged 120 years and above has declined by over 3.26 million within just nine days, according to the data released by DOGE on X. The figures, which compare living counts from March 8 to March 17, highlight significant decreases across all age groups above 120.

The steepest decline was observed in the 140-149 age group, which saw a reduction of 1.13 million individuals, followed closely by the 130-139 age bracket, which lost 1.126 million people. The 120-129 age group recorded a drop of 817,478, while the 150-159 age category experienced a comparatively smaller decrease of 186,415.

Also Read

Concerns raised by Musk, Trump

Last month, Musk had pointed out issues with Social Security records, stating that millions of deceased individuals were still classified as alive. He warned that such discrepancies could cause errors in benefits distribution. President Donald Trump had also voiced similar concerns, claiming that millions of centenarians remained on the records, with some even continuing to receive payments.

SSA responds

In response, the Social Security Administration (SSA) clarified that being listed in the database does not necessarily mean an individual is receiving payments. The agency highlighted the importance of maintaining accurate records, even for those not collecting benefits, according to a report by Times of India.

A report from Social Security’s inspector general in July 2024 revealed that between 2015 and 2022, the agency mistakenly issued $71.8 billion in improper payments — less than 1 per cent of total benefits — mostly due to overpayments to living recipients.

Some of these discrepancies stem from the Social Security system’s software, which by default sets incomplete or missing birthdates to more than 150 years ago. Reports from 2023 and 2024 indicated that SSA has yet to fully update its system for tracking deaths accurately. Currently, the database still contains around 18.9 million entries for individuals born in 1920 or earlier who are not marked as deceased, though this does not automatically imply they are receiving benefits, the news report said.

(With agency inputs)