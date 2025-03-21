J&J plans to invest more than $55 billion in US over the next 4 years

Johnson & Johnson said on Friday it plans to invest more than $55 billion over the next four years to build manufacturing facilities and research infrastructure in the United States.

The drug and device maker said this represents an increase of 25% in investment compared to the past four years.

The company plans to build three new manufacturing facilities in the US, in addition to a site in Wilson, North Carolina, on which it officially broke ground on Friday.

It also plans to expand several of its existing sites in the country, which already houses more production facilities than other countries, J&J said.