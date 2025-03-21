What is CBP Home app, Trump's new tool for self-deportation in the US?

Since assuming office, the Trump administration has intensified efforts to curb illegal immigration in the United States. As part of these measures, authorities have introduced a new mobile application called ‘CBP Home’ has been introduced to facilitate voluntary departures.

What is the CBP Home app?

Developed by the US Department of Homeland Security, the CBP Home App provides a system for undocumented immigrants to indicate their willingness to leave the country voluntarily. The initiative is designed to encourage what officials term ‘self-deportation’.

The app aligns with the Trump administration’s broader strategy to reduce the number of undocumented immigrants in the country. It is being promoted as a “convenient and cost-effective” tool to support ongoing deportation efforts.

In a post on X, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said, “The Biden administration exploited the CBP One app to allow more than 1 million aliens to illegally enter the United States. With the launch of the CBP Home App, we are restoring integrity to our immigration system.”

Noem further said, “The CBP Home app gives aliens the option to leave now and self-deport, so they may still have the opportunity to return legally in the future and live the American dream. If they don’t, we will find them, we will deport them, and they will never return.”

How does the CBP Home app work?

The app is available for free download on mobile devices. According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), “Aliens (illegal immigrants) should use the CBP Home mobile phone application to submit their intent to depart.”

Users can navigate to the ‘Submit Intent to Depart’ section within the app and follow the instructions to initiate the self-deportation process.

Who all can use the app?

The app is intended for individuals residing in the US without legal status. One of the first reported users was Rajani Srinivasan, a Columbia University student whose visa was revoked due to accusations of ‘advocating for violence and terrorism’.

Trump’s take on CBP Home

Speaking about the initiative, Donald Trump issued a strong warning to those who choose not to use the app for voluntary departure. “My administration is launching the CBP Home app to give people in our country illegally an easy way to leave now and self-deport voluntarily,” he said.

Trump also emphasised the consequences of ignoring this option. “If they do, they could potentially have the opportunity to return legally at some point in the future. But if they do not avail themselves of this opportunity, then they will be found, they will be deported, and they will never be admitted again to the United States ever, ever again. You're never coming in.”

He also described the CBP Home app as the “safest option for illegal aliens” to leave the country.