Trump imposes 100% tariff on non-Hollywood movies; blames California guv

Continuing his self-introduced tradition of imposing tariffs, United States President Donald Trump has now targeted movies made outside of the US.

In a post on social media platform TruthSocial, Trump wrote, "Our movie making business has been stolen from the United States of America, by other Countries, just like stealing “candy from a baby.” California, with its weak and incompetent Governor, has been particularly hard hit! Therefore, in order to solve this long time, never ending problem, I will be imposing a 100% Tariff on any and all movies that are made outside of the United States. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DJT".