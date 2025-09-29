Home / World News / Trump imposes 100% tariff on non-Hollywood movies; blames California guv

Trump imposes 100% tariff on non-Hollywood movies; blames California guv

While details are yet to emerge, particularly on the effective date of this tariff, the move will impact the box office collections of a lot of Indian movies that tend to do well in the US

Donald Trump, Trump
Donald Trump, Trump(Photo: Reuters)
Shivansh Jauhri New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 6:55 PM IST
Continuing his self-introduced tradition of imposing tariffs, United States President Donald Trump has now targeted movies made outside of the US.
 
In a post on social media platform TruthSocial, Trump wrote, "Our movie making business has been stolen from the United States of America, by other Countries, just like stealing “candy from a baby.” California, with its weak and incompetent Governor, has been particularly hard hit! Therefore, in order to solve this long time, never ending problem, I will be imposing a 100% Tariff on any and all movies that are made outside of the United States. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DJT".
 
While details are yet to emerge, particularly on the effective date of this tariff, the move will impact the box office collections of a lot of Indian movies that tend to do well in the US. Indian movies like RRR, Baahubali, Pathaan, among others, have done well in the US market in the past.

Topics :Donald TrumpHollywoodCinemaBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 6:43 PM IST

