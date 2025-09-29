Home / World News / Deutsche Lufthansa to cut 4,000 jobs, raises profitability targets

Deutsche Lufthansa to cut 4,000 jobs, raises profitability targets

The job reductions will occur through digitalization, automation and process consolidation, with a majority of reductions in Germany

Lufthansa (Photo: Unsplash)
Lufthansa rose as much as 9 cents, or 1.2%, to €7.8 in early trading in Frankfurt. Before today, the stock had gained 27% in value this year. (Photo: Unsplash)
Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 6:41 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Sonja Wind
  Deutsche Lufthansa AG plans to cut 4,000 administrative jobs by 2030, the steepest reductions at Europe’s largest airline group since the pandemic ravaged the industry, as the carrier seeks to improve its profitability. 
The job reductions will occur through digitalization, automation and process consolidation, with a majority of reductions in Germany, according to a statement ahead of the company’s capital market day Monday in Munich. The move is expected to generate about €300 million in annual savings, Lufthansa predicted. 
Lufthansa is embarking on the most extensive savings plan in years as the company grapples with the fallout from strikes, slow aircraft deliveries and an underperforming mainline airline that’s weighing on results. Last year, the group was forced to lower its guidance twice and it fell short of its medium-term margin targets laid out in 2021. 
For the latter part of the decade, Lufthansa said it’s now seeking to achieve free cash flow of more than €2.5 billion ($2.9 billion) from 2028 to 2030, and an adjusted return on capital employed of 15% to 20%. The adjusted operating margin will stand at 8-10% in that time frame, Lufthansa said. 
Lufthansa rose as much as 9 cents, or 1.2%, to €7.8 in early trading in Frankfurt. Before today, the stock had gained 27% in value this year. 
Chief Executive Officer Carsten Spohr has already instituted some organizational changes, including bundling hub airline operations. The airline now once again faces a renewed threat of labor unrest, with pilots set to conclude a strike vote on Tuesday through Vereinigung Cockpit union. The move potentially sets the stage for fresh walkouts that could disrupt operations and financial performance.  
Ongoing delays in aircraft deliveries are meanwhile pushing back Lufthansa’s fleet renewal and transition to more fuel-efficient models. The rollout of the new Allegris premium cabin is facing hurdles. Certification for its business-class seats on the Boeing 787-9 is still pending, forcing the carrier to keep the seats blocked off from passengers until approval.  
Lufthansa said it expects to add more than 230 aircraft by 2030, including 100 long-haul jets. 
Beyond passenger flights, Lufthansa is also leaning on growth in its other divisions. Lufthansa Technik, its aircraft maintenance arm, is expanding into the growing area of defense, while its cargo unit is seeking to become a global top-three air freight carrier. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Britain's Treasury chief says wars, tariffs harming economic outlook

From 2 hours to 2 minutes: China unveils world's tallest bridge in Guizhou

Thailand PM vows to resolve Cambodia conflict, push constitutional reforms

4 killed, 70 injured as Russia launches drone, missile attack on Ukraine

Chinese firms' low profit margins face new risks from Trump tariffs

Topics :Lufthansaairlines

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 6:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story