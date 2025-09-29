Home / World News / Thailand PM vows to resolve Cambodia conflict, push constitutional reforms

Thailand PM vows to resolve Cambodia conflict, push constitutional reforms

Thai government will also seek to relieve household debt and reduce the rising cost of electricity, gasoline and transport, and move to alleviate fallouts from trade wars

Anutin Charnvirakul, Thailand PM, Thailand
Anutin Charnvirakul faces a self-imposed deadline. Image: Bloomberg
AP Bangkok
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 1:09 PM IST
Thailand's new prime minister told lawmakers on Monday that his government would address the country's economic woes, find solutions to the ongoing border conflict with Cambodia through diplomacy and push for a new and more democratic constitution.

Anutin Charnvirakul faces a self-imposed deadline. He had promised to call elections in four months in exchange for the People's Party which holds the most seats in Parliament supporting his bid to become prime minister. He was elected to Parliament earlier this month.

The party has a progressive platform and has long sought to change the existing constitution imposed under military rule, saying it wants to make it more democratic. Anutin had promised to call a referendum for an elected constituent assembly to draft a new charter.

He said in his inaugural speech in Parliament on Monday that his government will support the referendum and public participation to uphold the country's constitutional monarchy.

Anutin also promised to tackle corruption and crime and restore faith and happiness to the Thai people.

Anutin is constricted in what he can do by the four-month deadline, but also the terms of his deal with the People's Party, which declared it would act as the opposition in the legislature, potentially voting against Anutin's initiatives.

The Thai government will also seek to relieve household debt and reduce the rising cost of electricity, gasoline and transport, and move to alleviate fallouts from trade wars and US tariff policy, Anutin said.

He told lawmakers he will push for a referendum on whether Thailand should revoke the existing memorandum of understanding on border issues with Cambodia.

The two neighbours engaged in a five-day armed conflict in late July that killed dozens of civilians and soldiers and displaced more than 260,000 people. The countries' competing territorial claims have not been resolved, and the risk of further fighting remains high despite a cease-fire agreement.

Anutin also said the government will crack down on illegal gambling and strive to improve the country's natural disaster alert system, promote clean energy and tackle air pollution.

Anutin, who heads the Bhumjaithai Party, succeeded the Pheu Thai Party's Paetongtarn Shinawatra. She was dismissed after being found guilty of ethics violations over a politically compromising phone call with Cambodia's Senate President Hun Sen.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :ThailandCambodiaConstitution

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

