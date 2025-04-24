At 100 days, Donald Trump faces low approval and deep partisan divides

As President Donald Trump nears the 100-day milestone of his second term, public opinion shows a noticeable decline in support. According to a Pew Research Center survey, conducted from April 7-13 among 3,589 adults, only 40 per cent of Americans approve of how Trump is handling the job. That’s a drop of seven percentage points from February.

Despite strong backing from his core supporters, many of Trump’s key policy moves are viewed negatively by the general public.

Policies under scrutiny

Several of Trump’s decisions have drawn more criticism than praise:

-Tariff hikes: 59 per cent disapprove, while 39 per cent approve

- Government cuts: 55 per cent disapprove, and 44 per cent support the reductions

- Executive orders: Over half (51 per cent) believe Trump is relying too much on executive orders, compared to 27 per cent who think it’s about right and just 5 per cent who say he’s doing too little.

Legal challenges have followed many of these actions, and a clear majority of Americans believe court rulings should be respected.

Support for upholding court rulings

A striking 78 per cent of US citizens say the Trump administration should comply if a federal court deems one of its actions illegal. That figure jumps to 88 per cent if the ruling comes from the Supreme Court.

This view crosses party lines. Among Democrats, 91 per cent support obeying federal court rulings, increasing to 95 per cent for Supreme Court decisions. Among Republicans, 65 per cent say the administration should stop an action if a lower court blocks it, rising to 82 per cent for Supreme Court rulings, the Pew Research Center survey stated.

Partisan divide on Trump’s performance

While overall approval is at 40 per cent, Republican support for Trump remains strong:

- 75 per cent approve of his overall performance

- 78 per cent support cuts to government

- 70 per cent approve of higher tariffs

- 78 per cent favour ending diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies in federal agencies

On the other side, Democrats largely disapprove:

- 93 per cent disapprove of Trump’s job performance

- 89 per cent oppose government cuts

- 90 per cent disapprove of tariffs

- 86 per cent are against ending DEI initiatives

Historical context and comparisons

Trump’s current approval rating mirrors his standing during the first 100 days of his initial term. Historically, most presidents have enjoyed majority approval at this early stage. The only exception before Trump was Bill Clinton, who had 49 per cent approval in April 1993. For comparison, President Joe Biden had a 59 per cent approval rating in April 2021, though it fell to 44 per cent by September of that year.

What Americans like and dislike about Trump’s approach

When asked what they appreciate most about Trump’s actions, immigration policies came up most often. Around 20 per cent mentioned immigration, with 7 per cent specifically praising deportation efforts. However, immigration was also one of the top concerns — 11 per cent listed it as what they liked least, the survey stated.

His style of governing also drew mixed reactions. About 22 per cent said they disliked Trump’s approach, mentioning ‘carelessness’, staffing choices, and authoritarian tendencies. At the same time, 11 per cent praised him for ‘keeping promises’ or ‘getting things done'.

ALSO READ: Americans see govt as inefficient, but sceptical if Musk & DOGE can fix it Tariffs and government cuts were also divisive — 15 per cent and 11 per cent respectively cited them as negatives, while 6 per cent and 9 per cent praised them.

Concerns over federal cuts and economic outlook

Public opinion is increasingly negative regarding Trump’s proposed cuts to federal agencies. A majority (59 per cent) believe the cuts are being made too carelessly. Half (51 per cent) think these cuts will make government operations worse, while 48 per cent say they’ll cost Americans money in the long term.

Confidence in Trump’s economic decision-making has also dipped, with 45 per cent expressing confidence — his lowest score on this measure since 2019. Still, it remains higher than Biden’s economic ratings throughout his presidency, the survey stated.

Immigration remains Trump’s strongest issue, with 48 per cent expressing confidence in his handling of it.

US global standing and party perceptions

Half of Americans believe Trump’s policies are weakening the US’s position globally, while 38 per cent say they are strengthening it. Opinions on the economic impact of his policies follow a similar pattern.

Meanwhile, the Republican Party is gaining ground in public opinion. Currently, 43 per cent have a favourable view of the GOP — an improvement from recent years. In contrast, only 38 per cent view the Democratic Party positively, with little change over time.