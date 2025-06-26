Trump backs Netanyahu, says Israeli PM must not be tried during war

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) called for the “immediate” cancellation of the ongoing corruption trial against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

He added, “Bibi Netanyahu was a WARRIOR, like perhaps no other Warrior in the History of Israel, and the result was something that nobody thought was possible, a complete elimination of potentially one of the biggest and most powerful Nuclear Weapons anywhere in the World, and it was going to happen, SOON!”

Trump praised Netanyahu and his government as Israel launched ‘Operation Rising Lion’ on June 13, targeting Iranian nuclear sites to prevent further progress in Tehran’s weapons programme. He credited Netanyahu’s leadership for what he described as the “complete elimination” of Iran’s near-term nuclear weapons capability.

Trump calls Netanyahu trial politically motivated

Continuing his praise for Netanyahu, Trump stated that if anyone else had led the war, the outcome would have been “losses and embarrassment,” while Netanyahu fought “literally” for Israel’s survival.

ALSO READ: Tarnished by Oct 7 attack, Netanyahu's legacy may be reshaped by Iran war Calling the case against Netanyahu “politically motivated,” Trump said the trial, ongoing since May 2020, marked the first time a sitting Israeli prime minister had faced trial. “Just like the US saved Israel, it will now save Netanyahu from this horror show,” he wrote.

Details of the Netanyahu trial and ICC charges

Netanyahu is set to appear in court on June 30 for his ongoing corruption trial, which includes multiple charges such as bribery and fraud. He is currently facing three cases—known as Case 1,000, 2,000, and 4,000—all involving allegations of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust, according to Anadolu Agency.