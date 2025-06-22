Sunday, June 22, 2025 | 08:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Netanyahu welcomes strikes on Iran, says US action will 'change history'

Netanyahu welcomes strikes on Iran, says US action will 'change history'

Your bold decision to target Iran's nuclear facilities, with the awesome and righteous might of the United States, will change history, Netanyahu said

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the US has done what no other country on earth could do (Photo: PTI)

AP Jerusalem
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2025 | 8:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Trump's decision to attack in a video message directed to the American president.

Your bold decision to target Iran's nuclear facilities, with the awesome and righteous might of the United States, will change history, he said.

Netanyahu said the US has done what no other country on earth could do.

President Donald Trump on Saturday announced that US forces had carried out a “very successful attack” on three of Iran’s major nuclear sites, declaring that Tehran’s nuclear programme had been “completely and totally obliterated.” 
 
The strikes, which came after days of deliberation but ahead of Trump’s self-imposed two-week deadline, mark a major escalation in the conflict as the US formally joins Israel’s military campaign against Iran.
 
In a brief televised address from the Oval Office, Trump said: “The strikes were a spectacular military success. Iran’s key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally destroyed.”
 
He warned Tehran that the path forward held “either peace or tragedy,” and cautioned that many more targets remain on the US military’s radar. “If peace does not come quickly, we will go after those other targets with precision, speed and skill,” he added. 
  According to CBS News, the US informed Iran via diplomatic channels that no further strikes were planned and that the US does not seek regime change.
 
Trump confirmed that the targeted sites included Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow. Speaking to Fox News, he said six bunker-buster bombs were used against the heavily fortified Fordow facility, while 30 Tomahawk missiles struck other nuclear sites.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

US President Donald Trump

With US airstrikes, Trump aims to deliver decisive blow to weakened Iran

Iran-Israel, Iran Israel flag

Israel-Iran LIVE: UN chief says he is 'gravely alarmed' by US strike on Iran, calls for peace

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump wins immediate praise from Republicans after announcing Iran strikes

Iran's key nuclear sites 'totally obliterated' by airstrikes, says Trump

Iran's key nuclear sites 'totally obliterated' by airstrikes, says Trump

Iran, Iran flag

Iran's nuclear agency confirms US strikes, vows work will continue

Topics : Benjamin Netanyahu Donald Trump Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 22 2025 | 8:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayInternational Yoga Day 2025 QuotesPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuHoneymoon Murder CaseGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon