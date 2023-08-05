Donald Trump calls on US Supreme Court to 'intercede' in legal fights

A day after being arraigned for the third time, former United States President Donald Trump on Friday called on the Supreme Court to "intercede" citing the time and cost spent on several legal battles, CNN reported.

"My political opponent has hit me with a barrage of weak lawsuits, including DA, AG, and others, which require massive amounts of my time and money to adjudicate," Trump stated on Truth Social.

"Resources that would have gone into Ads and Rallies, will now have to be spent fighting these Radical Left Thugs in numerous courts throughout the Country. I am leading in all Polls, including against Crooked Joe, but this is not a level playing field. It is Election Interference, & the Supreme Court must intercede," Trump added.

On Friday, Trump also pleaded not guilty to the new charges special counsel Jack Smith brought against him in the case alleging mishandling of classified documents from his time in the White House, CNN reported.

The filing marked the second time in 24 hours that the former president entered a 'not guilty' plea, following his arraignment Thursday in the special counsel's separate investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Earlier on Thursday, Trump pleaded not guilty to four criminal charges related to special counsel Jack Smith's investigation into attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

After the hearing, Trump criticized the latest charges and described the indictment as "a persecution of a political opponent."

"This is a persecution of a political opponent. This was never supposed to happen in America," Trump said while giving brief remarks Thursday before boarding his private plane back to New Jersey.

"This is the persecution of the person that's leading by very, very substantial numbers in the Republican primary and leading Biden by a lot. So if you can't beat him you persecute him or you prosecute him. We can't let this happen in America," CNN quoted Trump as saying.