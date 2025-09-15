Home / World News / Trump proposes half-yearly corporate result filing; snubs quarterly trend

Trump proposes half-yearly corporate result filing; snubs quarterly trend

Trump said that moving from quarterly to six-monthly reporting would save companies money and allow managers to focus on running their businesses effectively

President Donald Trump (Photo:PTI)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 6:44 PM IST
United States (US) President Donald Trump on Monday called for a major change in corporate reporting requirements, suggesting that companies and corporations should report financial results on a six-monthly basis rather than quarterly.
 
In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said the move, subject to approval by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), would save companies money and allow managers to focus on running their businesses effectively.
 
"Subject to SEC Approval, Companies and Corporations should no longer be forced to 'Report' on a quarterly basis (Quarterly Reporting!), but rather to Report on a 'Six (6) Month Basis'. This will save money, and allow managers to focus on properly running their companies. Did you ever hear the statement that, 'China has a 50 to 100 year view on management of a company, whereas we run our companies on a quarterly basis???' Not good!!!" Trump said.

Topics :Donald TrumpCompany Resultslisted firmsBS Web ReportsUnited States

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 6:25 PM IST

